TimesUp: Emma Watson Mocks Glaring Typo in Her New Tattoo

Those willing to work for Watson have to be great at English grammar, especially when using apostrophes, according to a humerous job advertisement which the British actress posted on her Twitter account.
This was the 27-year-old star's reaction to numerous media reports which spotted the inking on her right arm which read "Times Up," a phrase which is apparently lacking an apostrophe.
Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must.— Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018
In fact, many users on social media, apart from those simply pointing out the misspelling, suggested that the actress used the hashtag #TimesUp for her inking, which is written without an apostrophe.
Tbf, the hashtag doesn’t have an apostrophe in it soooo…— Amy Allen (@AmyWatson060913) March 6, 2018
Also i think it proves a point that some people are more concerned with a punctuation error, over the treatment of women.
Emma Watson has made a tattoo of a hashtag hence the missing apostrophe. Naff font tho. #TimesUp #GrammarNazis— LeastShared (@LeastShared) March 5, 2018
I guess, Emma Watson's "Times Up" tattoo is either missing an apostrophe or a hashtag. 🤔 Either way, she's still awesome. 🤩— Ⓣⓐⓢⓗⓔⓡ (@arzyphi) March 6, 2018
