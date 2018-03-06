TimesUp: Emma Watson Mocks Glaring Typo in Her New Tattoo

British actress Emma Watson recently made headlines by appearing at the Vanity Fair Oscar party with a new temporary tattoo containing a serious grammatical error.

Those willing to work for Watson have to be great at English grammar, especially when using apostrophes, according to a humerous job advertisement which the British actress posted on her Twitter account.

READ MORE: Emma Watson Gives Stirring Davos Speech on Gender Equality

This was the 27-year-old star's reaction to numerous media reports which spotted the inking on her right arm which read "Times Up," a phrase which is apparently lacking an apostrophe.

Fake tattoo proofreading position available. Experience with apostrophes a must. — Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) March 5, 2018

© AP Photo/ Evan Agostini/Invision Emma Watson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Watson's temporary tattoo demonstrates that she supports the initiative "Time's Up," which was founded by American Hollywood actresses in order to help victims of sexual harassment or abuse. Emma Watson has launched a branch of this movement in the UK and donated more than a million dollars.

In fact, many users on social media, apart from those simply pointing out the misspelling, suggested that the actress used the hashtag #TimesUp for her inking, which is written without an apostrophe.

Tbf, the hashtag doesn’t have an apostrophe in it soooo…

Also i think it proves a point that some people are more concerned with a punctuation error, over the treatment of women. — Amy Allen (@AmyWatson060913) March 6, 2018

Emma Watson has made a tattoo of a hashtag hence the missing apostrophe. Naff font tho. #TimesUp #GrammarNazis — LeastShared (@LeastShared) March 5, 2018