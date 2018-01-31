Physically Attractive People More Likely to Be Right-Wing - University Study

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Good-looking individuals are more likely to have right-wing political views than less physically attractive people, according to a university study.

The authors of the report, Rolfe D. Peterson from the US Susquehanna University and Carl L. Palmer from the Illinois State University, examined the connection between physical attractiveness and political beliefs, applying multiple surveys measuring people's attractiveness.

"More attractive individuals are more politically efficacious than their peers and more likely to identify as conservative and Republican than less physically attractive citizens of comparable demographic backgrounds," the report read.

A person who is less attractive and less politically efficacious may be less likely to exercise their political rights and take part in politics, according to the report.

"Physical attractiveness biases may, therefore, produce substantial biases in political activism and the propensity for individuals to be empowered in politics and government," the report noted.

The authors recognized, however, that there were limitations to the findings of the survey, given the fact that many analyses were based on a single, subjective assessment of a person's physical appearance. Yet, according to Peterson and Palmer, the work could be useful for further understanding of the motivations of people's political behavior.