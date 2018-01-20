Register
20 January 2018
    Copies of the book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House by Michael Wolff are displayed at Barbara's Books Store, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018, in Chicago.

    'Fire and Fury' Author Alleges Trump Having 'Affair' With Mystery Woman in WH

    © AP Photo/ Charles Rex Arbogast
    US President Donald Trump has yet to comment on the allegations from the author of the book "Fire and Fury," allegedly detailing the inside of the White House under the new administration.

    Michael Wolff, the author of the "Fire and Fury" biography, which Trump has called a "work of fiction" and a "disgrace," has claimed that the US president is having an "affair."

    In an interview on HBO's Real Time, when asked whether Trump was "f***ing" anyone "right now," Wollf said "Yes,"  but however refused to name the mystery woman.

    "You just have to read between the lines," he said, adding, "Now that I’ve told you, when you hit that paragraph, you’ll say bingo."

    Trump has yet to comment on the claims, however, he has repeatedly slammed Wolff as a "fraud," while the White House has called "Fire and Fury" a "trashy tabloid fiction" sourced by "false and misleading accounts" from people pushing "sad desperate attempts at relevancy."

    READ MORE: Outraged by the 'Fire and Fury' Book, Trump Urges for Tighter US Libel Laws

    The HBO host tried to get more details, but when Wolff mentioned “back doors” that could allow Trump to have an affair in the White House without anyone noticing, this prompted a joke with Bill Maher saying, "There are back doors? Oh, it’s a gay liaison!" and guessing whether the "woman" Trump is having an affair with was Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

    Twitter uses have been quick to react to the claims with memes and jokes.

    Some have even tried to guess the identity of the woman, saying that it could probably be US Envoy to the UN Nikki Haley... or White House Communications Director Hope Hicks or even mother of four Kellyanne Conway.

    Others have expressed their support for First Lady Melania Trump.

    However, it seems that most Americans are much more concerned with the government shutdown on the first anniversary of his presidency or have suggested that Wolff's hint is aimed at further boosting sales of his book.

    Wolff's "bombshell" came amid media speculations over Trump's alleged affair with a former porn star "Stormy Daniels" back in 2006, which have been strongly denied by the President's lawyer and the adult firm actress herself.

