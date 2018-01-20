Register
09:18 GMT +320 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of the White House in Washington, DC.

    US Gov't Shuts Down, White House Blames Dems Calling Them 'Losers'

    © AFP 2018/ BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI
    US
    Get short URL
    570

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US government went into shutdown mode on Saturday after senators failed to pass a stopgap motion before the midnight deadline that would have extended funding through February 16.

    Funding has ceased for many federal agencies, forcing hundreds of thousands of staffers to take a leave of absence. National parks and monuments will also be closed to the public, but essential services will reportedly be allowed to run.

    The White House has been quick to blame the Democratic Party for the shutdown, slamming them as "obstructionist losers, not legislators."

    "We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands," the press secretary said in a statement after the funding legislation failed to get the 60 votes needed to avoid shutdown.

    Commenting on the prospects of negotiations with the Democratic party, the White House stated that the talks on the immigration reform would start "when Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders."

    In its turn, the Democratic party has responded, with US Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer saying that he had offered to "put the Border Wall on the table" during the discussion with Trump, but that was not enough for the president to make a deal.

    According to him, the outline of the deal was close to agreement on immigration and spending caps but Trump "didn't press his party in Congress to accept it."

    Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the shutdown had been "100-percent avoidable" but was filibustered by Democrats over a "completely unrelated" measure on illegal immigration, which sought to shield immigrant children from deportation, adding, however, that the GOP was ready to talk to Democrats about solving the funding impasse.

    Senators took a procedural vote on the proposal to limit debate in order to squeeze the House-passed bill through the Republican-controlled Congress less than two hours before midnight.

    READ MORE: US Senate Votes Against Bill That Could Help Avoid Government Shutdown

    The deadline to unlock short-term funding expired on Friday midnight. A last-ditch effort to squeeze the spending bill through Congress was blocked after the Senate voted 50-49 for limiting the debate, which fell 10 votes short of the goal.

    Prior to the vote, Trump tweeted, "Not looking good" and accused Democrats who, according to him, wanted the shutdown "to help diminish the success" of the GOP-drafted tax bill.

    In their turn, Democrats, who wanted to reach a deal on the Obama-era DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program in order to protect so-called "dreamers," migrants, who have been brought to the US as children.

    The short-term spending bill was set to keep US government open through February 16, while prolonging the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years. However, it didn't not contain a solution for undocumented immigrants brought to the US as small children.

    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    Trump Says US Gov't Shutdown 'Could Very Well Be' When Funding Runs Out Friday
    Senior administration officials said earlier that more than one million US military personnel would continue to serve without pay. US President Donald Trump will also be able to travel for diplomatic purposes and federal IT security services would remain open.

    The government of then President Barack Obama was last shut for more than two weeks in October 2013. The Office of Management and Budget estimated that roughly 850,000 employees were furloughed per day at the peak of the shutdown.

    Related:

    Will Trump Shutdown the Gov't or Provide Relief to Immigrant "Dreamers"?
    War of Words Between Trump and Dems Threatens to Shutdown Government
    US House Approves Short-Term Spending Bill, Avoids Shutdown
    Tags:
    shutdown, Republican Party (United States), Democratic Party (United States), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Epiphany feast in Russian cities
    That's the Russian Spirit! People Dip in Icy Water Celebrating Orthodox Epiphany
    Goodnight, Government
    Goodnight, Government
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok