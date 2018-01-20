US Senate Votes Against Bill That Could Help Avoid Government Shutdown

A bill that could help avoid a government shutdown in the United States did not make it past the Senate even despite it was favourited by the House.
The Senate needs to provide 60 votes in favor of the spending bill, and, with 50 Republicans present, the bill needs to be supported by only 10 Democrats, many of whom threatened to boycott the GOP bill, unless they could pass a bill of their own that would shield illegal immigrants from deportation, according to a report by CNBC.
Aside from illegal immigrants protection, the two parties remain at disagreement regarding long term defense and non-defense spending, CNBC reports.
"Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!"
On Thursday, the House passed the short-term funding bill by a 230 to 197 margin, despite almost unanimous opposition from the Democrats.
All comments
Show new comments (0)