08:17 GMT +320 January 2018
    US Senate Foreign Relations Committee

    US Senate Votes Against Bill That Could Help Avoid Government Shutdown

    The measure failed to secure enough votes mere hour before the midnight deadline.

    A bill that could help avoid a government shutdown in the United States did not make it past the Senate even despite it was favourited by the House.

    The Senate needs to provide 60 votes in favor of the spending bill, and, with 50 Republicans present, the bill needs to be supported by only 10 Democrats, many of whom threatened to boycott the GOP bill, unless they could pass a bill of their own that would shield illegal immigrants from deportation, according to a report by CNBC.

    The funding plan that already made it through the House would have provided funding for the government through February 16. Both parties reportedly opposed the idea of securing the government funding with short-term bills, calling for a more long-term sustainable solution. In a desperate attempt to avoid government shutdown, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer even called for a bill that would extend government funding for mere days, so that the lawmakers could come up with a long-term solution.

    Aside from illegal immigrants protection, the two parties remain at disagreement regarding long term defense and non-defense spending, CNBC reports.

    US President Donald Trump reacted to the situation, by expressing support for GOP in his Twitter.

    "Now Democrats are needed if it is to pass in the Senate – but they want illegal immigration and weak borders," Trump tweeted Friday morning. "Shutdown coming? We need more Republican victories in 2018!"

    On Thursday, the House passed the short-term funding bill by a 230 to 197 margin, despite almost unanimous opposition from the Democrats.

    Tags:
    immigration, military, stopgap bill, government shutdown, bill, funding, US Senate, Donald Trump, United States
