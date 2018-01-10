Outraged by the 'Fire and Fury' Book, Trump Urges for Tighter US Libel Laws

The highly controversial book “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” has been in the spotlight for two weeks now, prompting US President Donald Trump to take measures against “false allegations.”

The US President announced Wednesday that his administration will have to examine thoroughly the country’s libel laws and toughen them if deemed necessary, after Michael Wolff’s book presented a host of questionable claims about Trump being dysfunctional as president.

"Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace and do not represent American values or American fairness so we're going to take a strong look at that," he told reporters.

Wolff has questioned Trump’s mental fitness to serve as president of the United States and ostensibly revealed “facts” about him based on more than 200 interviews with Trump and his inner circle. The book has sparked an avalanche of reaction, even before it was released, with the president describing it as “fiction” and calling the author a “fraud.”

"We are going to take a strong look at our country's libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts," Trump said.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly announced his plans to “open up” libel laws to make it easier to sue news organizations.