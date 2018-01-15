Not a Racist? Trump's Fresh Rant Infuriates Twitter Users

After US President Donald Trump's reported rejection of immigration from "s***hole" countries grabbed global headlines, he made it plain that it would be irrelevant to see him as a racist.
"I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you," Trump pointed out.
The remarks were made on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the US President had a dinner photo opportunity with Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
Trump: "No, I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."— Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) 15 января 2018 г.
One of the most unintentionally comical statements ever.
Twitter users were quick to react, with some of them sarcastically saying the fact that Trump insists he is not a racist proves the opposite.
Trump voter- I'm not a racist!— Nichole (Nikki) (@SkepticNikki) 12 января 2018 г.
Everyone else- pic.twitter.com/PmrHWTePht
Others decided to draw parallels between Trump's remarks and that of then-US President Richard Nixon who reportedly said "I'm not a crook" on November 17, 1973, trying to deny his any involvement in the Watergate scandal at the time.
Nixon: “I’m not a crook.”— ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) 15 января 2018 г.
Trump: “I’m not a racist.”
This Twitter user questioned Trump's mental health when commenting on the US President's "I'm not a racist" remarks.
I'm not gonna call Trump racist but his opinions seem to come from a shithole part of his brain.— JF Sargent (@JFSargent) 12 января 2018 г.
Earlier on his Twitter page, Trump flatly denied the expletive comments he reportedly made with regard to migrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador.
OK, so I haven't really said much about Trump's 'shithole countries' comment. Here's why:— #Refuse/Resist/Forza (@NathanTManuel) 14 января 2018 г.
I'm not at all surprised he'd say something like that. The man is a racist. He has a documented history of racism.
Why is this shocking to anyone? Have you not been paying attention?
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin who was present at Thursday's meeting with Trump confirmed "s***hole" was the exact word used by the US President, recollecting the "hate-filled, vile and racist" things Trump supposedly said.
Trump: “I’m not a racist”.— NoTrump4me (@NoTrump4me) 15 января 2018 г.
Just a power hungry disgusting white supremacist.
Actions, not words Trump.
The US President's alleged "s***hole" remarks have been harshly criticized by a whole array of countries, including El Salvador, Cuba and Mexico, as well as the UN human rights agency.
Trump said he's not a racist. I'm surprised people don't know by now that he means the opposite of what he says. So he's basically admitting that he is in fact a racist. Therefore it now means that I get to fuck him up like he's never been fucked up post 2020— Bibek Mukherjee (@bibek711101) 15 января 2018 г.
