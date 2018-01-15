Not a Racist? Trump's Fresh Rant Infuriates Twitter Users

Donald Trump's alleged "s***hole" remarks on immigration have been followed by the US President clarifying on what has already provoked a wide public outcry.

After US President Donald Trump's reported rejection of immigration from "s***hole" countries grabbed global headlines, he made it plain that it would be irrelevant to see him as a racist.

"I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed, that I can tell you," Trump pointed out.

The remarks were made on Sunday at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the US President had a dinner photo opportunity with Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Trump: "No, I'm not a racist. I am the least racist person you have ever interviewed."



One of the most unintentionally comical statements ever. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) 15 января 2018 г.

Twitter users were quick to react, with some of them sarcastically saying the fact that Trump insists he is not a racist proves the opposite.

Others decided to draw parallels between Trump's remarks and that of then-US President Richard Nixon who reportedly said "I'm not a crook" on November 17, 1973, trying to deny his any involvement in the Watergate scandal at the time.

Nixon: “I’m not a crook.”

Trump: “I’m not a racist.” — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) 15 января 2018 г.

This Twitter user questioned Trump's mental health when commenting on the US President's "I'm not a racist" remarks.

I'm not gonna call Trump racist but his opinions seem to come from a shithole part of his brain. — JF Sargent (@JFSargent) 12 января 2018 г.

Earlier on his Twitter page, Trump flatly denied the expletive comments he reportedly made with regard to migrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador.

OK, so I haven't really said much about Trump's 'shithole countries' comment. Here's why:



I'm not at all surprised he'd say something like that. The man is a racist. He has a documented history of racism.



Why is this shocking to anyone? Have you not been paying attention? — #Refuse/Resist/Forza (@NathanTManuel) 14 января 2018 г.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin who was present at Thursday's meeting with Trump confirmed "s***hole" was the exact word used by the US President, recollecting the "hate-filled, vile and racist" things Trump supposedly said.

Trump: “I’m not a racist”.



Just a power hungry disgusting white supremacist.



Actions, not words Trump. — NoTrump4me (@NoTrump4me) 15 января 2018 г.

The US President's alleged "s***hole" remarks have been harshly criticized by a whole array of countries, including El Salvador, Cuba and Mexico, as well as the UN human rights agency.