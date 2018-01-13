S***hole, #ICancelledMyTripToLondon: Trump Faces Truckload of Hilarious Backlash

President Donald Trump’s reported remark about immigrants coming to the United States from “s***hole countries” and rather controversial cancellation of his visit to the UK has set the world afire, provoking thousands of memes in response. Sputnik decided to recap the best ways of tackling Trump’s comments on the Internet.

Trump’s eloquent statement has made it really challenging for foreign news outlets to translate the vulgar phrase. At the same time, the most creative social media users have flooded the web with their craziest memes about “s***hole,” and Trump cancelling his UK visit.

How Trump’s “Sh*thole” Traveled Around The World

Foreign journalists saw hard times in translating such a phrase in order to convey the “right” meaning of the US President’s words. Having replaced the word “sh*thole” with an emoji Merriam-Webster Dictionary tweeted that it was on the trending list:

📈Trending: Well, 💩. We don’t enter that one. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) 11 января 2018 г.

Here’s a look at international headlines, offering a wide selection of bizarre translations:

Taiwan’s Central News Agency suggested “countries where birds don’t lay eggs,” and Japan’s Sankei went for “countries like toilets,” while another Japanese broadcaster, NHK, opted for “filthy countries” in a bid not to offend anyone.

Media in Vietnam offered a wide choice of translations from “dirty countries” to “rotten countries,” while Chinese media, being very reserved in their use of the term, picked up “bad countries.” However, Haiwainet, China’s People’s Daily news portal “broke free” and used the expression “countries that suck.”

Italian media traded “sh*thole” for “arsehole,” while France, Portugal and Spain, struggling hard to translate the “hole” part, resorted to “sh*t countries.”

Dutch Volkskrant daily turned out to be the most politically-correct media, translating Trump’s bombshell phrase merely as “backward,” while Flemish media in Belgium did not hesitate to use their favorite slur word and rendered the expression as “testicle countries.”

The Statue of Liberty Poem

The New Yorker journalist Andy Borowitz wrote a satirical article, “presuming” that Trump demanded that the poem at the base of the Statue of liberty be revised in order to exclude nations deemed “sh*thole countries.” Borowitz imagined what it would be like if Trump spoke to reporters and shared views on the poem, which stands “as an open invitation that says, like, if you come from a sh*thole country, welcome abroad.”

“I don’t know the entire poem, but it’s something like ‘Give us your tired, your poor, your yadda yadda yadda. We could keep all that but then put in, right at the end, in big letters, maybe, ‘except if you’re from a sh*thole country.’ “I think if a boat from a shithole country came and saw that poem with those words at the end, they would turn around and go right back to wherever they came from.”

Borrowitz suggested that following Trump’s remark, his representatives would issue a statement in response.

“We do not understand President Trump’s aversion to so-called ‘sh*thole countries,’ since he is doing his best to turn the United States into one,” the statement read.

Are They Really “Sh*tholes”?

Netizens started posting pictures from the countries, Trump allegedly referred to as “sh*tholes,” in a bid to prove that they are not as bad as he portrayed them.

Just in case someone was wondering what a #shithole looked like. #Haiti (And it’s from my last vacation not assignment). pic.twitter.com/VyulKamAqq — Jacqueline Charles (@Jacquiecharles) 12 января 2018 г.

Here's another picture of that #shithole for you. Though I have to admit, there's a lot to get sorted before the whole country can be this beautiful! pic.twitter.com/33o5q9Qv5x — Stephan Janssen (@stepjanssen) 12 января 2018 г.

Definitely not shithole. It’s a beautiful land with very beautiful people! pic.twitter.com/UiSPBIDoVA — Shelly Lorine (@sandrewsporter) 12 января 2018 г.

Some users even shared the images of American cities to show that “sh*tholes” can be found anywhere.

Rule of thumb: if the water where you live is not potable because local engineers can’t somehow separate well water from sewage water, you live in a #shithole country. Literally. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) 12 января 2018 г.

Sh*tty Front Page

New York Daily News has picked an explosive image for its Friday’s cover…

.@realDonaldTrump takes a dump on the American dream



An early look at Friday's front: https://t.co/1Wj57JecKC pic.twitter.com/MmOW4VUIMx — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) 12 января 2018 г.

…and was supported by The New Yorker…

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon

Trump cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom and wrote on Twitter:

"Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 января 2018 г.

The Internet has exploded with bizarre tweets poking fun at Trump’s publication, with the hashtag #ICancelledMyTripToLondon trending.

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because I'm smarter than that.



I mean REALLY smart.



I've got this BIGLY IQ! pic.twitter.com/hvhwEeiiDn — Duncan Willis (@Superproprep) 12 января 2018 г.

#ICancelledMyTripToLondon because I don't need that kind of hair competition in my life pic.twitter.com/87IVmzf0HZ — Daphne P (@Dizzy_Daphne) 12 января 2018 г.

‘Thanks, but no thanks’

When Donald Trump reportedly suggested that the United States should welcome more Norwegians than immigrants from “sh*thole countries,” the Nordic country’s nationals rejected his “generous” offer. “On behalf of Norway: Thanks, but no thanks,” a politician Torbjoern Saetre tweeted.

On behalf of Norway: Thanks, but no thanks…. 🙄



««Why are we having all these people from shithole countries… https://t.co/QPuVGWlIat — Torbjørn Sætre (@tosaetr) 12 января 2018 г.

And many other users supported Saetre’s tweet:

“We need more people from Norway.” —Trump

“We have universal healthcare. Why would we move to your shithole.” —Norwegians. — Betty F*ckin' White (@BettyFckinWhite) 12 января 2018 г.

And 'Norway' doesn't want to come here. They consider us a 'shithole'. — Soleil (@sbstory33) 12 января 2018 г.

Trump: "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why not people from Norway?"



Norwegians: "Why would we move to a country with a shithole President?" — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) 11 января 2018 г.

While other users mentioned that actually 502 Norwegians did move to the US in 2016…

From Statistics Norway:

502 Norwegians moved to the US in 2016, 59 fewer than the year before. Will there be more now? https://t.co/xRp0Ydvzhx — Elise Aasen (@TheEliselise) 12 января 2018 г.

But it turns out that more people are emigrating from the United States to Norway than the other way round: in 2016, 895 Americans moved to Norway.

‘Too Little Too Late’

While President Donald Trump posted tweets, arguing that he didn’t say anything insulting about Haitians…

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made — a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 января 2018 г.

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings — unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 12 января 2018 г.

One of America’s most popular TV shows has already perfectly handled his purported comment:

Tonight at 11/10c, as someone from South Shithole, Trevor is deeply offended by the president’s remarks. pic.twitter.com/4dTaMapmSG — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) 12 января 2018 г.