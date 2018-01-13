Register
18:38 GMT +313 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump answers a question during a joint news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 10, 2018

    S***hole, #ICancelledMyTripToLondon: Trump Faces Truckload of Hilarious Backlash

    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria/File Photo
    US
    Get short URL
    241

    President Donald Trump’s reported remark about immigrants coming to the United States from “s***hole countries” and rather controversial cancellation of his visit to the UK has set the world afire, provoking thousands of memes in response. Sputnik decided to recap the best ways of tackling Trump’s comments on the Internet.

    Trump’s eloquent statement has made it really challenging for foreign news outlets to translate the vulgar phrase. At the same time, the most creative social media users have flooded the web with their craziest memes about “s***hole,” and Trump cancelling his UK visit.

    How Trump’s “Sh*thole” Traveled Around The World

    Foreign journalists saw hard times in translating such a phrase in order to convey the “right” meaning of the US President’s words. Having replaced the word “sh*thole” with an emoji Merriam-Webster Dictionary tweeted that it was on the trending list:

    Here’s a look at international headlines, offering a wide selection of bizarre translations:

    Taiwan’s Central News Agency suggested “countries where birds don’t lay eggs,” and Japan’s Sankei went for “countries like toilets,” while another Japanese broadcaster, NHK, opted for “filthy countries” in a bid not to offend anyone.

    Media in Vietnam offered a wide choice of translations from “dirty countries” to “rotten countries,” while Chinese media, being very reserved in their use of the term, picked up “bad countries.” However, Haiwainet, China’s People’s Daily news portal “broke free” and used the expression “countries that suck.”

    READ MORE: 'Your Mouth Is the Foulest Sh*thole in World': Ex-Mexican President to Trump

    Italian media traded “sh*thole” for “arsehole,” while France, Portugal and Spain, struggling hard to translate the “hole” part, resorted to “sh*t countries.”

    Dutch Volkskrant daily turned out to be the most politically-correct media, translating Trump’s bombshell phrase merely as “backward,” while Flemish media in Belgium did not hesitate to use their favorite slur word and rendered the expression as “testicle countries.”

    The Statue of Liberty Poem

    The New Yorker journalist Andy Borowitz wrote a satirical article, “presuming” that Trump demanded that the poem at the base of the Statue of liberty be revised in order to exclude nations deemed “sh*thole countries.” Borowitz imagined what it would be like if Trump spoke to reporters and shared views on the poem, which stands “as an open invitation that says, like, if you come from a sh*thole country, welcome abroad.”

    READ MORE: On the Offence: Trump's Past Offensive Remarks Against Immigrants and Foreigners

    “I don’t know the entire poem, but it’s something like ‘Give us your tired, your poor, your yadda yadda yadda.  We could keep all that but then put in, right at the end, in big letters, maybe, ‘except if you’re from a sh*thole country.’ “I think if a boat from a shithole country came and saw that poem with those words at the end, they would turn around and go right back to wherever they came from.”

    Borrowitz suggested that following Trump’s remark, his representatives would issue a statement in response.

    “We do not understand President Trump’s aversion to so-called ‘sh*thole countries,’ since he is doing his best to turn the United States into one,” the statement read.

    Are They Really “Sh*tholes”?

    Netizens started posting pictures from the countries, Trump allegedly referred to as “sh*tholes,” in a bid to prove that they are not as bad as he portrayed them.

    Some users even shared the images of American cities to show that “sh*tholes” can be found anywhere.

    READ MORE: Sputnik Looks at 3 Major Reasons for LA Homelessness and 'Off-the-Rails Poverty'

    Sh*tty Front Page

    New York Daily News has picked an explosive image for its Friday’s cover…

    …and was supported by The New Yorker…

    #ICancelledMyTripToLondon

    Trump cancelled his visit to the United Kingdom and wrote on Twitter:

    "Reason I cancelled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for “peanuts,” only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars. Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

    The Internet has exploded with bizarre tweets poking fun at Trump’s publication, with the hashtag #ICancelledMyTripToLondon trending.

    ‘Thanks, but no thanks’

    When Donald Trump reportedly suggested that the United States should welcome more Norwegians than immigrants from “sh*thole countries,” the Nordic country’s nationals rejected his “generous” offer. “On behalf of Norway: Thanks, but no thanks,” a politician Torbjoern Saetre tweeted.

    And many other users supported Saetre’s tweet:

    While other users mentioned that actually 502 Norwegians did move to the US in 2016…

    But it turns out that more people are emigrating from the United States to Norway than the other way round: in 2016, 895 Americans moved to Norway.

    ‘Too Little Too Late’

    While President Donald Trump posted tweets, arguing that he didn’t say anything insulting about Haitians…

    One of America’s most popular TV shows has already perfectly handled his purported comment:

    Tags:
    immigration, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    'Ice Palace' and Snow Village in Russia's Extreme North
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Whips and Chains Indict Me
    Syria: The Road to Victory
    Syria: the Road to Victory

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok