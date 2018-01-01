Where No Kebab Has Gone Before: Swiss Restaurant Claims Victory in Space Race

The Ayverdi restaurant in Zurich has claimed the title of first kebab to be launched into space. By way of proof, the food outlet has published an online video which shows one of its delicacies soaring above the clouds in the stratosphere, the least turbulent layer of the Earth's atmosphere.
"We sent a kebab into space from Weiningen (a municipality in the district of Zurich), attached to a balloon," Ali Ayverdi, one of three brothers who founded the restaurant, told Swiss news outlet 20minuten.
"We have done a lot of research and we believe that ours is the first doner kebab in the stratosphere."
After sending the kebab into space, attached to a camera, the team spent seven hours searching the South of Germany for the equipment, after its descent back to Earth.
"The kebab had got caught in a high tree during its descent and therefore the GPS signal was unfortunately inaccurate," Murti Ayverdi said.
The brothers hit upon the idea as a way to promote their new restaurant, which opens in spring 2018 in the Schlotterbeck area of Zurich.
"The building reminds us of a rocket, and we came up with this idea during our joint brainstorming," Huseyin Ayverdi said, adding that the brothers have more ambitious plans for kebabs in the coming year.
"We have already planned something for next year — there are more kebab records to be made," he declared.
