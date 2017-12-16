World's Steepest Funicular Switched on in Switzerland

On December 15, Swiss President Doris Leuthard formally cut the ribbon to open the world's steepest funicular railway line, in the Alpine village of Stoos. The President set aside her fear of heights, taking the maiden voyage along with other distinguished passengers.

"After 14 years of planning and building, everyone is very proud of this train," said Ivan Steiner, spokesman for Switzerland's national railway.

The line, heralded as the steepest in the world, climbs 743 meters (2,438 feet) over a span of 1,738 meters. The length of the cableway is 50 km, height of 743 m, speed — 10 m/sec. The new funicular railway cost the country €44.6 million.

Over 100 passengers, who were invited to take the first ride, said the ride was "incredibly steep", "just amazing", and that they felt like they were "in an elevator." The Stoosbahn will enter public service on Sunday.