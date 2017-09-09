Russian Model's Incredible Legs Win Place in Guinness Book of Records (VIDEO)

Russian fashion model and former basketball player Ekaterina Lisina, 29, was awarded the title of the woman with longest legs in the world by Guinness Book of World Records.

According to Guinness World Records, Lisina’s left leg is 132.8 centimeters (52.2 inches) long, while her right leg is slightly shorter, measuring some 132.2 centimeters (52 inches) in length.

The measurements were taken in the Russian city of Penza on June 13, 2017, from the heel to the top of the hip.

Commenting on this occasion, Lisina wrote on her Instagram page that this is the day she’s been waiting for since January when she first submitted her claim for the title, and that now she seeks to take "the modelling world to a higher level."

The previous holder of the longest-legged woman in the world was also a Russian national and former basketball player named Svetlana Pankratova, whose legs were verified as measuring 132 centimeters (51.9 inches) in Torremolinos, Spain, on July 8, 2003.