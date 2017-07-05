Standing Tall: Russian Woman Aims to Smash World Record for Longest Legs

The current record-holder is Svetlana Pankratova, another former basketball player for the Russian national team. Svetlana has the world's longest legs, verified as measuring 132 centimeters (51.9 inches) in Torremolinos, Spain, on July 8, 2003.
Check out the highlights of the tournament’s closing ceremony and the final match between Chile and Germany, which took place in St. Petersburg, Russia, on July 2.
Fifty years ago, the Sukhoi Su-24 flew for the first time. For more than two decades of production, this supersonic all-weather attack aircraft had a significant role in the Soviet and then in Russian aviation. The Su-24 and its modifications were operated and remain in service with many air forces to which they were exported.
Women are no strangers to watching football matches. Take a look at female fans raising spirits at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia for their national football teams.
Take a look at the works of photojournalists entered in the My Planet category for the 2017 Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest, organized by Rossiya Segodnya under the auspices of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO.
