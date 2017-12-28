Register
15:35 GMT +328 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Pyongyang International Airport

    Online Hello From Pyongyang: Airport May Boast Sort of Wi-Fi - Report

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Viral
    Get short URL
    0 10

    While North Koreans have been caught on camera lots of times browsing the so-called Intranet, which facilitates banking operations and alike, Kim Jong-un has increasingly been thinking about advancing to the World Wide Web. Indeed, this would help a lot in honing cyberwarfare instruments.

    Despite North Korea traditionally being one of the least Wi-Fi friendly countries, its main internet provider appears to have put a router at the international departure area of Pyongyang's airport, Eric Talmadge, AP’s Pyongyang bureau chief since 2013, wrote.

    The service is only available or better say visible, to travelers who have gone through the customs area and arrived at the departures lobby. Talmadge, who has traveled to North Korea and back dozens of times, said he, surprisingly enough, noticed a familiar three-bar sign at the lobby while he was expecting his return flight and decided to give it a try.

    FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2016 file photo, a visitor at a flower festival walks past a model of North Korea's newest satellite Kwangmyongsong 4 on display
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    North Korea Finishes Advanced New Recon Satellite - Reports

    Having paid two dollars for allegedly 30 mins of internet surfing he was hardly shocked to find the password an attended had given him on a slip of paper did not work. Nor did it start working when an amiable staffer from the internet service area rushed to help.

    What was comforting indeed, is that Talmadge knew perfectly well that airport Wi-Fi, the way it operates around the globe, is more "aspirational" than "functioning", since it outright exposes devices to hackers’ attacks.

    READ MORE: PornHub Reveals North Korean Elite's Porn Preferences

    Still, according to the journalist, the whole story bears pretty much resemblance to, for instance, newly-maintained but half-working ATM or coffee vending machines, with developers having rendered it absolutely impossible to make use of them:

    "Despite its own instructions, for the life of me, I couldn't find a slot on the machine to insert my money or any indication of how much it would cost," Talmadge wrote, not, though, dismissing the idea that the airport Wi-Fi could have been in a test mode.

    North Korea has recently allowed more citizens to access  smartphones and an isolated intranet, enabling citizens who can afford it to communicate in a novel way and thus giving the dictatorship new opportunities to monitor its people and boost its powers. Meanwhile, the Internet is left to be a prerogative of the select few, or the trusted elite that is allowed to surf the Internet with relative freedom.

    Related:

    North Korea Finishes Advanced New Recon Satellite - Reports
    North Korean Defectors Show Signs of Radiation Exposure – South Korea Reports
    Put Up or Shut Up: North Korea UN Envoy Demands US Prove WannaCry Claims
    New Dawn? Seoul Claims North Korea Might Negotiate with US in 2018
    Tags:
    airport, cyberattack, web safety, internet, intranet, Kim Jong-un, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Pearls of Eurasia: 'Ambassador of Beauty' Pageant Held in China
    Made in USA
    Duplicitous Agenda
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok