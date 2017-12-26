Register
19:29 GMT +326 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A doctor displays an X-ray (File)

    'Can Only Find 14 Balls': What Got Stuck in Americans' Rectums in 2017?

    © AP Photo/ A.P.Dube, Hindustan Times
    Viral
    Get short URL
    151

    The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has collected data on every hospital emergency visit in 2017 involving injuries associated with consumer products and sorted it by orifice.

    According to the list, doctors have discovered the weirdest things, including bobby pins and pencil shavings stuck in an ear. Some of them had some time to leave notes about how that happened to their patients like “Fell asleep with a pencil poked in his right ear, pencil lead in ear canal,” or “Stuffed paper towel in ears to act as ear plugs because roommate was snoring, unable to get it out of ear.”

    As for “nose” incidents, the database contains such bizarre things as wad of hair, heart-shaped necklace pendant, fishing lure and even baby bottle nipple. But the most extraordinary “stuffing” is probably “one magnet in each nostril,” which on the surface seemed kind of fun but turned out to be stupid and dangerous.

    And this is just the tip of the iceberg. People went on with their experiments even in the most delicate spots. Based on the data, the emergency room has witnessed a piece of a domino, four-inch-long metal sex toy, a plastic spoon stuck in men’s penises.

    READ MORE: Hands-Free 'Super-Os': History of a Man Suffering From Uncontrollable Orgasms

    It may come as a surprise but women did not lag behind. Silicon balls, which a patient stated were for “you know, for when your husband leaves town,” a bike reflector and headphones – for no apparent reason, a lollipop and a candlestick – this is not the end of the list by far. And in this case the doctor’s notes seem much more hilarious: “Was having sexual intercourse with boyfriend when he put phone and money in vagina,” “Using massaging urethral vaginal stone balls and the string holding 15 balls together dissolved, can only find 14 balls.”

    READ MORE: Man With Longest Penis Diagnosed With Disability; Challenger Claims Foul Play

    But they got plenty of things stuck in their rectum, too! It seems hard to imagine what kind of emotions a doctor could possibly be filled with when he or she wrote patients’ history: “Water bottle in rectum, does this to reduce anxiety,” “Patient said I have a coin in my butt from a month ago,” “Sat in the bathtub and felt something go into her butt,” “At a party having fun with his male friends when one put a shot glass up his rectum,” etc.

    Tags:
    database, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    The Passion of Dance: Hot Salsa Dancers Rock Festival in Colombia
    Crazy Chasers
    Teapot Tempest
    Israeli-Palestinian conflict
    Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok