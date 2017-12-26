'Can Only Find 14 Balls': What Got Stuck in Americans' Rectums in 2017?

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has collected data on every hospital emergency visit in 2017 involving injuries associated with consumer products and sorted it by orifice.

According to the list, doctors have discovered the weirdest things, including bobby pins and pencil shavings stuck in an ear. Some of them had some time to leave notes about how that happened to their patients like “Fell asleep with a pencil poked in his right ear, pencil lead in ear canal,” or “Stuffed paper towel in ears to act as ear plugs because roommate was snoring, unable to get it out of ear.”

As for “nose” incidents, the database contains such bizarre things as wad of hair, heart-shaped necklace pendant, fishing lure and even baby bottle nipple. But the most extraordinary “stuffing” is probably “one magnet in each nostril,” which on the surface seemed kind of fun but turned out to be stupid and dangerous.

And this is just the tip of the iceberg. People went on with their experiments even in the most delicate spots. Based on the data, the emergency room has witnessed a piece of a domino, four-inch-long metal sex toy, a plastic spoon stuck in men’s penises.

It may come as a surprise but women did not lag behind. Silicon balls, which a patient stated were for “you know, for when your husband leaves town,” a bike reflector and headphones – for no apparent reason, a lollipop and a candlestick – this is not the end of the list by far. And in this case the doctor’s notes seem much more hilarious: “Was having sexual intercourse with boyfriend when he put phone and money in vagina,” “Using massaging urethral vaginal stone balls and the string holding 15 balls together dissolved, can only find 14 balls.”

But they got plenty of things stuck in their rectum, too! It seems hard to imagine what kind of emotions a doctor could possibly be filled with when he or she wrote patients’ history: “Water bottle in rectum, does this to reduce anxiety,” “Patient said I have a coin in my butt from a month ago,” “Sat in the bathtub and felt something go into her butt,” “At a party having fun with his male friends when one put a shot glass up his rectum,” etc.