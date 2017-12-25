Hands-Free 'Super-Os': History of a Man Suffering From Uncontrollable Orgasms

In order to treat a prostate infection, a man bought a massager to soothe the pain, which even delivered pleasure to him, perhaps a little too much pleasure.

A 63-year-old man has been experiencing non-stop orgasms since he purchased a butt plug to cure a prostate infection. By a twist of fate the pleasure that replaced the pain became highly addictive: simply lying in his favorite position on the pillows triggered a reflex orgasm. As scientists say, his brain became so trained to the signals after using a sex toy that he could reach climax hands-free.

"When [the orgasms were] becoming really intense in the Super-O category, he experienced some whole body sensations with some involuntary muscular contracting and shaking," Dr. Roy Levin, from the University of Sheffield, who has been conducting the case study, writes.

While some people would possibly enjoy such a sudden "gift" of fate, the man realized he spent too much time experiencing orgasms, and needed to "unwire" his brain.

Dr. Levin hopes that the man’s story will pave the way for the further study of orgasms induced by prostate stimulation, which has been rather hard over the years.

