Justice Bites Back: 3 Men Charged in Florida for Torturing Shark (VIDEO)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has charged three men with 'aggravated animal cruelty'.
In a statement, the FWC's chairman Bo Rivard thanked the public for their patience and support during the investigation, which has lasted several months.
"It is our hope these charges will send a clear message to others that this kind of behavior involving our fish and wildlife will not be tolerated," Bo Rivard said.
"The State Attorney's Office is committed to holding these men accountable for having engaged in such senseless and unjustifiable animal cruelty," the FWC chairman added.
News of the upsetting video reached Florida Governor Rick Scott, who described it as 'disturbing' and asked whether new rules need to be adopted to prevent such things from happening in the future.
Users on Twitter reacted with joy to the news of the charges.
Awful human beings. I am glad that justice has been served. It's horrible that an animal had to suffer for them to learn their lesson — Three charged by @MyFWC in connection to #shark dragging video: https://t.co/SnvGzt8db0 … #lawenforcement #Florida— Julia (@liaszil) December 13, 2017
I want to share with my #livepdnation this news!!:) I have been waiting to hear this news for months now!!! I want to retweet it to everyone that I could share this with!! #livepd #florida #leo #lovefl #sharks #shark #animalcruelty #sharkdraggingvideo #sharkdragging #sharkdrag https://t.co/w2wrRIvaHw— Ainee S.L. (@ainee) December 13, 2017
I’m pleased to see arrests made in cruel #shark —dragging case in #Florida #animalcrueltyhttps://t.co/n6s0YgyQvv— Ward Parker (@wardparker) December 13, 2017
