Register
19:35 GMT +307 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    Visitors are seen at the Louvre Abu Dhabi after it was opened to public in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, November 11, 2017

    Louvre Abu Dhabi to Display World's Most Expensive Painting

    © REUTERS/ Satish Kumar
    Viral
    Get short URL
    101

    The museum, which was recently opened in the United Arab Emirates' capital as part of a 30-year agreement between Abu Dhabi's authorities and the French government, will host the only da Vinci's painting in private hands.

    Louvre Abu Dhabi announced that it will display a 500-year-old painting of Jesus Christ that has been attributed to Leonardo da Vinci.

    The work, titled Salvator Mundi or "Saviour of the World" was sold by Russian billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev at the auction house Christie's.

    The painting's sale yielded some $450 million, thrice the price of $127.5 million that Rybovlev paid in 2013.

    READ MORE: Leonardo Da Vinci Painting of Christ Sells for Historic $450Mln

    It constitutes the highest price that was ever paid at the auction for any work of art, beating Willem de Kooning's Interchange, a painting that was sold for $303 million in 2015.

    Candid shot of Hitler at the Berghof
    © Photo: C&T Auctioneers and Valuers
    Nazi Knickers: Hitler’s Underwear Sells For $6,700 at US Auction (PHOTO)
    The painting, however, has been subject to a major controversy, since a number of art experts have come forward to allege that hadn't been painted by da Vinci.

    New York Magazine art critic Jerry Saltz argued that "one look at this painting tells me it's no Leonardo," though he admitted that he is "no art historian or any kind of expert in old masters."

    "Not only does it look like a dreamed-up version of a missing da Vinci, various X-ray techniques show scratches and gouges in the work, paint missing, a warping board, a beard here and gone, and other parts of the painting obviously brushed up and corrected to make this probable copy look more like an original," Saltz said.

    The identity of the buyer also remains a mystery, as Louvre Abu Dhabi did not specify whether it had purchased the alleged da Vinci painting.

    According to the New York Times, the buyer is a Saudi prince, Bader bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan al-Saud, a close friend of the country's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    Related:

    CHRISTMAS ART EXHIBITION AND AUCTION IN ST. PETERSBURG
    SOVIET ART AUCTION WAS A SUCCESS
    London's major auction houses net over $67 mln in Russian art sales
    Russian Literary Works, Art Up for Auction in New York
    Tags:
    art experts, art gallery, art, fake, museum, auction, painting, Christie's, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Leonardo da Vinci, UAE, Abu Dhabi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia’s Most Irresistible Tourist Destinations
    Ten Places to Put on the Bucket-List: Russia's Most Irresistible Destinations
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Knocking on Heaven's Door
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok