Hull City Fans Pay Farewell to Russian Coach Leonid Slutsky

Fans of English club Hull City took to Twitter to express their support and sympathy to the head coach Leonid Slutsky after his resignation.

On December 3, Leonid Slutsky left Hull City by “mutual consent” after six months in charge.

The former Russian coach was appointed as successor to Marco Silva in June 2017. Under his leadership, the Tigers had 20 matches in the championship, in which they secured four wins, drew seven times and lost nine games.

​At present Hull City is 20th in the championship. The club’s vice-chairman Ehab Allam said, "Leonid has worked tirelessly in his role and has acted with complete honor and been a pleasure to work with. Unfortunately results have not improved as both parties would have hoped and therefore it was agreed for the relationship to come to an end.”

​Slutsky arrived at the East Yorkshire club after having won three Russian titles with Russian football team CSKA Moscow. He also managed Russia at Euro 2016.

Talking about his experience at Hull City, Slutsky said, “I am very proud to have been through this experience, it was challenging but a very exciting time for me.”

Football fans expressed their support and said goodbye to Slustky over Twitter.

