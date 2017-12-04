Netflix to Finalize 'House of Cards' With 8th Season, Without Kevin Spacey

A corresponding statement came following numerous allegations of sexual harassment against the Oscar-winning actor.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said that the final season of the popular TV show is going into production next year, but Kevin Spacey won't star in it.

"I can actually give you some news in the room today, because we have been in arrangement to produce a sixth season of ‘House of Cards.' It'll be an eight episode season that'll start production early '18, and it will not involve Kevin Spacey," Sarandos announced at the UBS Global Media and Communications Conference in New York.

The Netflix representative added that the last season of the show will star only Robin Wright as Claire Underwood.

"We're really excited about bringing some closure to the show for fans," Sarandos said, adding that the final season will have eight episodes.

The move was met with expectedly mixed response. Many viewers welcomed the move, while making real world political parallels.

There’s a certain justice to the male character in House of Cards getting kicked off for sexual assault, and the woman taking over as president. Take note America! — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) 4 декабря 2017 г. Dear @netflix: It would be very cathartic to see an episode of House of Cards's final season in which Claire Underwood savagely eviscerates a senator who preyed on teenage girls — Laura Bassett (@LEBassett) 4 декабря 2017 г.

​Some, on the other hand decided to judge the move only from a story-related perspective.

Her character is as cold, self-absorbed, calculating and terrifying as her husband. And as morally bankrupt. She is a heroine? — DL (@Goldbirdwing) 4 декабря 2017 г. Just cancel it. No one wants a half assed season where the main character is randomly killed off without a satisfying conclusion. — Elias (@MajinZen) 4 декабря 2017 г.

​And some, despite Spacey’s background, decided his omission is going to be a major blow to the show.

I'd rather they just let the show die. So much of that show was carried by Spacey, there is little to no chance they do it justice without him involved — Reg Halstrom (@RegHalstrom) 4 декабря 2017 г. And so ends also for me House of Cards. Not because of Spacey but because without him no final season. — Martijn Oostveen (@martijnoostveen) 4 декабря 2017 г.

​The statement comes amid a wave of sex abuse accusations voiced against Spacey, with people working on the set of "House of Cards" among them.

