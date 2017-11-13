Stargazers' Delight: Jupiter and Venus Put on Dazzling Display for Early Risers

People around the world were treated to a spectacular sight with the chance to see two planets through the naked eye.

The two brightest planets in the solar system put on a stunning display on Monday, November 13, for early morning stargazers, globally.

Jupiter and Venus were both visible just before sunrise in a rare show that delighted thousands who shared pictures of the pair on social media, alerting many others to this spectacular sight.

The two planets were just 16 arc minutes apart — that's half the width of a full moon — and were visible for around 90 minutes before sunrise.

According to Astronomy Now, the best time to see the two planets was "civil twilight," which is when the sun is six degrees below the horizon, which occurred just before 7am GMT.

With clear skies predicted across much of Britain at the start of the day, the perfect visibility allowed large numbers to witness this impressive sight without the need for any specialist equipment.

Although those checking it out with telescopes were able to make out Jupiter's four Galilean moons close by.

NASA experts predicted that the two planets were so close together, it was almost as if they appeared virtually on top of each other.

The unusual sight faded very quickly, however, disappearing shortly after 7.30am as the sun rose.