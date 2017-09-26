Register
01:37 GMT +326 September 2017
Live
    Search
    The Six Sisters, a mosaic of Jupiter made in photoshop based on photos from Juno's last three flybys.

    Snooping Spouse: NASA’s Juno Probe Snaps Fabulous Pictures of Jupiter (PHOTOS)

    © Gervasio Robles
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 24130

    During its eighth flyby around Jupiter, NASA’s Juno space probe captured jaw-dropping photos of the gas giant’s famous swirling-cloud atmosphere.

    A quartet of photos were released by NASA that give a vivid look into the storms that rage eternally around the planet's south pole.

    "At the times the images were taken, the spacecraft ranged from 7,545 to 14,234 miles (12,143 to 22,908 kilometers) from the tops of the clouds of the planet at a latitude range of —28.5406 to —44.4912 degrees," wrote NASA in a press release that accompanied the images.

    This series of enhanced-color images shows Jupiter up close and personal, as NASA’s Juno spacecraft performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet. The images were obtained by JunoCam.
    © NASA. JunoCam
    This series of enhanced-color images shows Jupiter up close and personal, as NASA’s Juno spacecraft performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet. The images were obtained by JunoCam.

    The $1.1 billion Juno, named for the wife of the ever-unfaithful Jupiter in Roman mythology, launched in August 2011 and arrived at Jupiter in July 2016. Equipped with a variety of instruments, such as a microwave radiometer to measure electromagnetic waves and a low energy ion detector called the Jovian Auroral Distributions Experiment, Juno is the second spacecraft to orbit Jupiter; the first, the Galileo orbiter was decommissioned in 2003. The photos were taken with the probe's JunoCam, a visible-light camera.

    This striking image of Jupiter was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet.
    © NASA. Juno
    This striking image of Jupiter was captured by NASA’s Juno spacecraft as it performed its eighth flyby of the gas giant planet.

    Juno has provided mankind with a great deal of information about our solar system's largest planet. It has been tasked with a great variety of missions, but its main focuses have been to study Jupiter's atmosphere, core and gravitational and magnetic fields. Thus far, Juno has imaged Jupiter's poles for the first time and discovered phenomena such as cloud formations and auroras on the gas giant.

    Jupiter's stormy atmosphere, photographed by Juno's JunoCam during the probe's eighth flyby.
    © NASA. NASA / SwRI / MSSS / Gerald Eichstädt / Seán Doran
    Jupiter's stormy atmosphere, photographed by Juno's JunoCam during the probe's eighth flyby.

    The spacecraft has a highly unusual and elliptical orbit to minimize its exposure to hazardous radiation. The probe swoops in as close to 2,600 miles from the planet and then ranges out as far as 5.03 million miles. It also transfers from Jupiter's north to south pole once every 53 days.

    The Hurricane Rachel Region of Interest of Jupiter, photographed by Juno's JunoCam during the Perijove 8 Flyby.
    © NASA. NASA/SwRI/MSSS/Shawn Handran
    The Hurricane Rachel Region of Interest of Jupiter, photographed by Juno's JunoCam during the Perijove 8 Flyby.

    Juno's mission is intended to last until July 2018, at which point the satellite will be destroyed. However, similar probes — such as Cassini, NASA's recently decommissioned Saturn orbiter — greatly exceeded the length of their own mission time, and Juno has been going strong in the 14 months since it arrived.

    Related:

    Juno Probe Sends Back Closest-Ever Images of Jupiter’s Great Red Spot (PHOTOS)
    'A Whole New Jupiter': NASA's Juno Probe Finds Earth-Size Cyclones on Gas Giant
    Up and Running: NASA’s Juno Preps for Latest Dive Toward Jupiter
    By Jove! Ten-Year Hunt for Jupiter-Esque Exoplanet Finally Bears Fruit
    King of the Gods: Jupiter Dated to Be Oldest Planet in the Solar System
    Tags:
    planet, space, Juno, NASA, Jupiter
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Beauty Unmatched: Meet the Newly-Crowned Miss Lebanon 2017
    Punch from the right
    Punch From the Right
    German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier casts his vote on election day in Berlin, Germany September 24, 2017
    #GermanyDecides: Results of Bundestag Election

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok