22:20 GMT +329 September 2017
    Iraqi security forces walk amidst rubble near a wreckage of a vehicle that was destroyed during clashes in Hammam al-Alil, south of Mosul, during an operation to attack Daesh terrorists in Mosul, Iraq. File photo

    Scary VIDEO Shows Daesh Jihad Car Hit Abrams Tank and Explode

    © REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani
    A video has appeared online showing a Daesh suicide bomber attack an Iraqi Army convoy near a village.

    The footage was reportedly filmed by a Humvee jeep’s camera, which was following an M1A1 Abrams tank. 

    It shows the tank passing through the village of Hariz. Then suddenly it was attacked by a jihad car.

    The car filled with explosives came out of nowhere at the tank and exploded.

    According to the publishers of the video, as a result of this attack the Abrams tank was damaged and a few soldiers who were nearby suffered injuries, online portal Lenta.ru reported.

    Earlier it was reported that the Iraqi Army managed to hold off a Daesh attack near Habbaniyah and Razzaza west of Baghdad, the Iraqi Army said in a press release Wednesday.

