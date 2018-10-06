Fed Up Frenchie Goes Viral With New Grievances

“You’re allowed to have a voice here in 2018 – you know – but it’s crossing the line into being disrespectful each and every time.”

Walter Geoffrey the Frenchie, after rising to stardom with his opera performance, is making waves across the net again. However, fame may have gone to this French bulldog's head, because now he's chewing out his owner over a park dispute!

The short clip, which has been viewed over 12 million times since its posting on September 27, shows the exchange between the pup and his owner over their plans for the day. After informing Walter that his favorite park is closed to undergo a lawn treatment, the owner receives quite the talking to by the toothless pooch.

Let's hope Walter gives up his diva ways and focuses on the song in his heart!