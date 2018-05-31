‘Stop Embarrassing Me!’ Fed Up Frenchie Voices Concerns

Ever wish your dog could talk? How about sing? Think again.

Walter the French bulldog and his unique voice achieved viral fame after receiving tens of thousands of views for his recent rowdiness.

According to his owner, Walter "loves to talk back" and isn't one to hold his tongue (or lungs) when he feels as if his needs are not met. In this particular instance, the French bulldog is feeling left out while his owner chats with a friend just outside the car.

With attitude like this, it's doubtful those shushes were enough to silence Walter's wailing — especially with 77.8k followers on Instagram!