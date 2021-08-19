Register
20:05 GMT19 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Biden Admin Looks to Civil Rights Office in Fight Against GOP Governors’ School Mask Mandate Bans

    © AP Photo / Brittainy Newman
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/13/1083663757_0:119:3071:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_a908fa93288653f1aab7fbbe8123f982.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108191083663788-biden-admin-looks-to-civil-rights-office-in-fight-against-gop-governors-school-mask-mandate-bans/

    After several state governors have doubled down on their opposition to mask requirements in public schools amid rising COVID-19 cases, US President Joe Biden is looking for new weapons to push compliance with federal safety guidelines, including counting such bans as a form of discrimination against groups of children.

    “[S]ome State governments have adopted policies and laws that interfere with the ability of schools and districts to keep our children safe during in-person learning,” Biden said in a Wednesday executive order.

    “Some of these policies and laws have gone so far as to try to block school officials from adopting safety protocols aligned with recommendations from the CDC to protect students, educators, and staff. And some State officials have even threatened to impose personal financial consequences on school officials who are working tirelessly to put student health and safety first and to comply with their legal obligations to their communities to further the essential goal of a safe, in-person education for all students,” he said.

    “Our priority must be the safety of students, families, educators, and staff in our school communities,” Biden added. “Nothing should interfere with this goal.”

    On the Department of Education’s official blog, Secretary Miguel Cardona wrote the same day that he had sent letters to eight states - Arizona, Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Florida and Texas - informing them that by banning mask mandates in their public school systems, they were not complying with the American Rescue Plan Act.

    That law, a massive $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill signed into law in March, “requires each school district that receives Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to adopt a plan for the safe return to in-person instruction and continuity of services” (emphasis in original), Cardona wrote, suggesting those funds may be withheld if the district’s plan is judged unsafe by the department.

    “The Department has the authority to investigate any state educational agency whose policies or actions may infringe on the rights of every student to access public education equally,” he wrote, adding that the department could begin an investigation “if facts indicate a potential violation of the rights of students as a result of state policies and actions,” including complaints about “students who may experience discrimination as a result of states not allowing local school districts to reduce virus transmission risk through masking requirements and other mitigation measures” and violations of the federal special education law, which guarantees students with disabilities a free, appropriate public education (FAPE).

    Two laws, the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and the Civil Rights Act of 1964, require students to be given FAPE irrespective of race, color or national origin.

    Data published in May from the 2020-2021 school year showed that the progress of all students suffered from a year of remote learning, as measured by test results, but that students of color, low-income students and students with disabilities had the worst setbacks. If schools are forced to close temporarily and shift to online learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks once the school year starts, that would likely mean those same vulnerable students would be left even further behind, as compared to their white and more affluent counterparts.

    The statements come as battles in Texas and Florida, the two states with the most COVID-19 cases in the country, which both have Republican governors adamantly opposed to compulsive COVID-19 mitigation measures, double down against uprisings by Democrat-controlled cities and school districts looking to protect their residents.

    On Sunday, the Texas Supreme Court issued a temporary order banning mask mandates in several Texas cities, including Dallas and San Antonio, after they issued orders in defiance of Governor Greg Abbott’s ban on pandemic mandates.

    “Let this ruling serve as a reminder to all ISDs [independent school districts] and local officials that the Governor’s order stands,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton wrote on Twitter. Abbott also made a comment on the social media app, saying that his executive order didn’t ban wearing masks.

    ​On Tuesday, Abbott tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19 after having attended a maskless GOP event in Collin County. He was already vaccinated against the virus, so his symptoms have been mild, while his wife, Cecilia, has tested negative. Roughly 45% of Texans are fully vaccinated, not nearly enough to blunt the virus’ spread.

    Texas’ daily COVID-19 cases  - 23,990 on Wednesday - are the second-highest in the nation, surpassed only by Florida, which counted 23,300 on Wednesday but has a much higher seven-day average, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both states have seen their medical systems pushed to the limit, together accounting for more than 40% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases in the US.

    “We are concerned about escalating numbers. Our cases yesterday were higher than our seven-day moving average, our hospitalizations higher than our seven-day moving average, ICUs higher than our seven-day moving average, so we are still real concerned about the numbers we are seeing,” Austin Mayor Steve Adler, a Democrat, told The Hill on Wednesday. The Texas capital city was one of several that defied Abbott’s mandate ban.

    “We do know that the best way, and really the only way, out of this long-term is for people to get vaccinated, so we are doing everything we can to get more and more people vaccinated,” he added.

    The Lone Star State counted more than 11,500 hospitalized cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with just 322 available ICU beds left in the entire state, according to Spectrum News in El Paso. In Florida, the Florida Hospital Association reported 16,721 hospitalized cases, accounting for  35.6% of all hospital inpatients and 55% of adult ICU patients.

    ​Like Abbott, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has banned mask mandates in schools, casting the order as a defense of Floridians’ right to choose. Ironically, with the US Department of Education threatening to cut funding for school districts that don’t comply with federal safety standards, DeSantis has threatened to pull funding if they do put mask mandates into place.

    On Wednesday, DeSantis told a crowd at the 2021 Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association Marketing Operations Summit that “politicians want to force you to cover your face as a way for them to cover their own asses,” adding “that’s just the truth.”

    “They want to be able to say they are taking this on and they’re doing this even though it’s not proven to be effective, they want to continue to do it,” he added, picking up a line commonly used during former US President Donald Trump’s administration and disproven by medical experts.

    Related:

    US Expected to Open Up COVID-19 Booster Shots to Fully Vaxxed Adults on September 20
    Florida County Declares State of Emergency After COVID-19 Spike Prompts Hospital Shortages
    Texas Schools Defy Abbott’s Mask Mandate Ban as Two Judges Block Order Amid Skyrocketing COVID Cases
    Tags:
    Texas, Florida, Delta Variant of COVID-19, US Department of Education, Civil Rights, mask mandate
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    An Afghan army soldier walks past Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles, MRAPs, that were left after the American military left Bagram air base, in Parwan province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, 5 July 2021.
    A Look at Afghanistan's Military Bases After the Hasty US Pullout
    Crocodile Tears
    Crocodile Tears
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse