20:54 GMT05 August 2021
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures as he speaks, Monday, June 14, 2021, at the Shul of Bal Harbour, a Jewish community center in Surfside, Fla. DeSantis visited the South Florida temple to denounce anti-Semitism and stand with Israel, while signing a bill into law that would require public schools in his state to set aside moments of silence for children to meditate or pray

    DeSantis’ Approval Rating Tanks Amid Skyrocketing COVID-19 Cases, ‘Pied Piper’ Label

    © AFP 2021 / Wilfredo Lee
    by
    222
    US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky has warned that while COVID-19 vaccines aren’t 100% effective at blocking the Delta variant, it's easy spread across unprotected parts of the country was turning the outbreak into a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.”

    A new poll shows that Floridians’ approval of Governor Ron DeSantis is falling, as he ardently stands against COVID-19 safety measures amid skyrocketing cases of the ultra-infective Delta variant. His crusade has earned him a new nickname in the state: “the pied piper.”

    The result of a new poll by Florida analytics firm St. Pete Polls shows fewer Floridians think DeSantis is doing a good job leading the state. According to the poll, which surveyed 3,952 Florida voters on August 2 and 3, just 44% of those asked said they approved of the job DeSantis was doing, while 49% disapproved.

    According to Florida Politics, that’s a substantial decline from May, when COVID-19 cases were way down and 55% approved of his job performance while 40% disapproved. That survey was conducted by the Florida Chamber of Commerce

    However, there was a stark split along party lines: the St. Pete poll found that 74% of Democrats disapprove of Desantis’ performance, while 71% of Republican approve. Independents were more evenly split, with 39% saying they approve and 51% not approving.

    The change has come amid the Republican governor’s adamant defiance of public health experts and open hostility to COVID-19 safety measures, even as new cases skyrocket. 

    On August 4, there were 20,100 new cases in the Sunshine State - the second-highest ever for the state, accounting for one in five of all new cases that day nationwide, according to the CDC. A record-high of 12,400 people in Florida were also hospitalized for COVID-19 on August 4.

    Despite the surge, DeSantis has continued to oppose even basic safety measures such as masks, which have been advised by both the CDC and the World Health Organization to be effective barriers to the spread of the virus. Last week, he issued an executive order threatening public school systems with loss of funding if they require students to wear masks.

    The St. Pete Polls pollsters also asked residents about masks in schools, finding that DeSantis’ order is well out of step with the sentiment of most Floridians: 62% responded that masks "should be required for all children," while 31.9% said they were unsure.

    Earlier, on July 12, as the present wave of COVID cases was rising and Florida was already leading the nation in new COVID cases, DeSantis’ reelection campaign began selling beer koozies and shirts with the slogans “Don’t Fauci My Florida” and “how the hell am I going to be able to drink a beer with a mask on?”

    ​When the target of the slogan, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, was asked about DeSantis’ actions, he told ABC’s Jon Karl, “The fact is, there are things that are individual responsibilities that one has. And there are things that have to do with you individually, which also impact others and get the spread of infection that we're seeing now -- the surge in cases is impacting everyone in the country."

    Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber was a bit less choosy with his words, telling CNN’s Ryan Nobles on Sunday that DeSantis “is like the pied piper leading everybody off a cliff right now by letting them know that they don't have to like the CDC, they don't have to wear masks, that they can do whatever they want when we're in the midst of an enormous pandemic."

    "We are trying to do everything we can to get around the governor's very wrong-headed desires," Gelber said. "The governor has made it as difficult as possible to make people safe."

