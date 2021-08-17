Texas Governor Greg Abbott Tests Positive for COVID-19

Abbott's office confirmed in a Tuesday news release that the Republican governor of Texas tested positive for COVID-19 amid daily testing.
"Governor Abbott is in constant communication with his staff, agency heads, and government officials to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly and efficiently," the memo read. "The Governor will isolate in the Governor's Mansion and continue to test daily."
The announcement comes as Abbott's first known case of COVID-19.
The Texas governor, who is reportedly fully vaccinated, is said to be receiving Regeneron's monoclonal antibody treatment.
The treatment has only been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use, and is not authorized for the treatment of individuals who have been hospitalized, or require oxygen therapy due to COVID-19.
Mark Miner, communications director for the office of the governor, detailed that Abbott "remains in good health" and is not experiencing symptoms at the time. Those who were in "close contact" with the governor on Tuesday were notified of his diagnosis.
Abbott's wife, First Lady Cecilia Abbott, tested negative for COVID-19.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)