Trump: Afghanistan Withdrawal Greatest Embarrassment in US History

Donald Trump has called the American troops' pullout from Afghanistan under the Biden administration the greatest embarrassment in US history.
Biden announced his decision to end the US military presence in Afghanistan on 14 April, which has been the longest ever US military campaign abroad. As the withdrawal was almost complete, Taliban* fighters entered Kabul and assumed power in the country on August 15.
While it seems that the Taliban takeover came as a surprise for Biden, who had been assuring American voters of the Afghan forces' competence and strength, US intelligence had predicted the rapid fall of Afghanistan to the Islamists.
US troops invaded Afghanistan under former US president George W. Bush in 2001, as part of the infamous "war on terror", following the 9/11 terror attacks. The invasion resulted in the deaths of at least 2,448 US servicemen and over 47,200 Afghan civilians, and cost taxpayers approximately $2.261 trillion, according to the most recent estimates.
*A terrorist organization banned in Russia
