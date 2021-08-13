Register
22:39 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this file photo a US Marine is given a hand using barbed wire to secure the walls the US embassy in Kabul on January 11, 2002. - The United States said on August 12, 2021 it was sending troops to the international airport in Afghanistan's capital Kabul to pull out US embassy staff as the Taliban makes rapid gains.We are further reducing our civilian footprint in Kabul in light of the evolving security situation, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.This president prioritizes above all else the safety and security of Americans who are serving overseas, he said of Joe Biden, who has ordered a withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years.

    US Intel Reportedly Shows Kabul Can Be 'Isolated' by Taliban Within '72 Hours' Despite DoD Prognosis

    © AFP 2021 / ROB ELLIOTT
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    by
    101
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0d/1083600589_0:0:2049:1153_1200x675_80_0_0_69dfbf51f307b7e827258a8e2f91c170.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202108131083600575-us-intel-reportedly-shows-kabul-can-be-isolated-by-taliban-within-72-hours-despite-dod-prognosis/

    Many countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Norway, have pulled most of their diplomatic staffers out of their embassies in Kabul, as the Taliban continues to take control of increasingly large regions in Afghanistan.

    The Afghan capital city of Kabul could be isolated by the Taliban* within the week, possibly even within the next 72 hours, CNN reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source said to be familiar with a recent intelligence assessment.

    The reported estimation comes amid American officials withdrawing diplomatic staffers from Kabul and instructing them, according to a management notice obtained by CNN, to destroy sensitive materials and items that could be "misused in propaganda efforts". 

    Americans are not the only ones leaving their embassies, with the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, and Norway moving to do the same, evacuating the staffers. The US, along with other countries, will deploy additional troops in the region in order to assist with the evacuation.

    The American decision comes amid a Pentagon assessment that the Afghan capital city does not face "imminent threat".

    "Kabul is not right now in an imminent threat environment," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters. "But clearly," he said, "if you just look at what the Taliban has been doing you can see that they are trying to isolate Kabul."

    Kirby also reiterated Washington's "grave concern" over the speed with which the Taliban are moving through the country and the "lack of resistance that they have faced".

    Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / -
    Taliban fighters stand on a vehicle along the roadside in Kandahar on August 13, 2021.

    The Taliban has surged in Afghanistan since US troops began to exit the country, establishing control over at least a dozen of the country's 34 provincial capitals, including the nation's second-largest city, Kandahar. According to humanitarian officials, the militants are now operating within 50 kilometers of the capital city, with Kabul experiencing power outages and becoming "almost completely isolated".

    The Norwegian Refugee Council's Afghan director also said that Afghanistan is nearing a humanitarian crisis at an unprecedented pace, with many "terrified" families fleeing to Kabul.

    Assessments in regard to Kabul's fate vary, with CNN citing a Biden administration official who, referring to another intelligence assessment, said that the city could be isolated by the Taliban in the next month, or two.

    The Biden administration has received criticism toward its withdrawal campaign, especially in light of the president himself in July asserting that a Taliban takeover following the American exit was "highly unlikely". Biden's predecessor in the White House, Donald Trump, joined the choir of critics, stating that Afghanistan was currently a "tragic mess" and musing on whether anyone in America had begun to miss his presence in the White House.

    *The Taliban is a terrorist movement outlawed in Russia and many other countries

    Related:

    Taliban Reported to Be Just 50 km Outside Kabul as Besieged City Faces Power Outages
    Taliban Seize India-Assisted Salma Dam Hydro-Power Project in Herat, Afghanistan
    Stoltenberg: Taliban Will Not Get International Recognition if It Takes Over Afghanistan by Force
    Tags:
    Afghanistan, Kabul, Taliban, US, intelligence
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse