Register
15:02 GMT13 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Internally displaced Afghan families, who fled from Kunduz and Takhar province due to battles between Taliban and Afghan security forces, eat their lunch at the Shahr-e-Naw Park in Kabul on August 10, 2021.

    Taliban Reported to Be Just 50 km Outside Kabul as Besieged City Faces Power Outages

    © AFP 2021 / WAKIL KOHSAR
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/0b/1083582758_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_ec0c1b5bd30d8b8980c78eada63eb91d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202108131083599222-taliban-reported-to-be-just-50-km-outside-kabul-as-besieged-city-faces-power-outages/

    The Afghan government’s fortunes have suffered a dramatic turnaround over the past week, with Kabul losing control over 18 of 34 of the country’s provincial capitals, including its second- and third-largest cities, Kandahar and Herat, since last Friday.

    Taliban forces are now operating just 50 km from Kabul, and have cut power cables leading into the city, depriving it of electricity, Luca Lo Presti, president of Pangea, an Italian humanitarian organization which operates in Afghanistan, has told Sputnik.

    “We are very worried, because the Taliban are within 50 km of Kabul. This morning they cut the cables for electricity, the city is almost completely isolated,” he said.

    According to Presti, 22 Pangea staff, all of them women, are situated in Kabul, where they have helped “thousands of local residents,” mostly women and children, in receiving access to medicine, education and microloans.

    Presti, who spoke to Sputnik by phone from Italy, said the power cuts have left staff unable to recharge their phones, and that the scale of the cuts is unclear. He noted that he is now trying to ensure the safety of his staff, and to figure out how the NGO can continue its work to support those in need. He added that staff told him that they want to continue working.

    Multiple observers, some of them on the ground in Kabul, have also reported on the power cuts to the Afghan capital.

    Presti believes the fall of Kabul is now inevitable, since the Taliban offensive “cannot be slowed down.”

    Suggesting that the world was “hiding behind the shame of military defeat” in Afghanistan, Presti said he plans to discuss the issue of the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan government with the Italian government.

    Italy continued the withdrawal of its troop contingent in Afghanistan at the end of June. Over 50,000 Italian troops served in the country over the course their participation in NATO’s 19+ year occupation, with 53 soldiers killed and 723 injured during that time.

    18 of Afghanistan’s 34 provincial capitals have fallen in the Taliban’s week-long blitz, among them Ghazni, situated about 150 km southwest of Kabul, and Pul-e-Khumri, located about 320 km to the north of the capital. In a major blow to government forces, Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third-largest cities, respectively, have also been captured as of Friday, with Afghan security forces melting away in the face of the Taliban’s advance, while elite commando units have been stretched to the breaking point defending other areas.

    Village girls wait as humanitarians unload a shipment of food, clothing and supplies in western Afghanistan.
    © Flickr / ResoluteSupportMedia
    Afghanistan Nearing Humanitarian Crisis at 'Unprecedented' Pace, Charity Says
    Earlier Friday, Norwegian Refugee Council Afghanistan director Tracey Van Heerden told reporters that the aid agency was “bracing” for a humanitarian crisis, and that Kabul has been overwhelmed by refugees fleeing from other areas. The United Nations fears that at least 3.5 million Afghanis may have been displaced by fighting, although some reports speculate that the true number may be far higher.

    Last month, the UN’s Assistance Mission in Afghanistan warned that it expects “unprecedented numbers of Afghan civilians [to] perish” if the violence in the country is not stemmed.

    Related:

    A View From the Pakistani-Afghan Border as Taliban Extends Territorial Gains
    Pompeo Says Trump Warned Taliban That US Would Attack Militants’ Villages if They Harmed Americans
    Afghanistan’s Ambassador to US Pleas for Air Support Amid Fears Taliban May Be in Reach of Kabul
    Turkey's Role in Management of Kabul Airport to Be Decided Soon, Minister Says
    US Embassy in Kabul Remains Open at Its Current Location
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Paris St Germain's Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria during training 13 August 2021.
    Lionel Messi's First Days at PSG
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse