‘Shouldn’t You Be in Jail by Now?’: Netizens Bash Trump Over ‘Do You Miss Me’ Post Blasting Biden

Since entering post-presidency, former US President Donald Trump has been no stranger to using his newfound power to judge from the sidelines, with his most recent attempt blasting the Biden White House over its moves in Afghanistan. However, the latest dig also included a question for Americans, many of whom did not shy away in their response.

Eager to dish their best lines against former US President Donald Trump, netizens were armed and at-the-ready on Friday when the one-term leader listed a few issues plaguing the Biden White House and proceeded to ask whether they longed for the days when he was at the helm.

Trump’s fire-starting message was shared on Twitter via spokesperson Liz Harrington on account of the former president’s permanent suspension from the social media platform.

“Tragic mess in Afghanistan, a completely open and broken border, crime at record levels, oil prices through the roof, inflation rising, and taken advantage of by the entire world,” reads the statement before posing an all caps question to the whole of the American public. “DO YOU MISS ME YET?”

And with that, the floodgates were opened and netizens were filing a multitude of responses, showing absolutely no shame in dragging the former commander-in-chief for alleged mistakes he committed during his four years in office.

One user recalled the Trump White House’s head-scratching responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, writing, “600,000 dead Americans could not be reached for comment.”

To date, 619,250 Americans have died after contracting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the fatal respiratory illness. During the last days of the Trump administration, the COVID-19 death toll topped 400,000, a figure that experts have stated could have been significantly lower had the former president acted sooner in encouraging masking guidelines instead of undermining preventative measures.

Launching another strike against Trump, another netizen responded with: “Shouldn’t you be in jail by now?”

— Timotheé Jay (@TimothyJay13) August 13, 2021

User Perry Hoskins went so far as noting that “asking sane mature Americans do they miss Donald Trump is like asking if the Titanic missed the iceberg.”

— Mike Bandrowsky (@bandoakron) August 13, 2021

— clive bryant (@clivebryant) August 13, 2021

— Aldous J Pennyfarthing "Pedal or Perish" (@AJPennyfarthing) August 13, 2021

However, while many replies included simple “no” answers, some went another route and mocked a QAnon conspiracy theory that suggested Trump would be “reinstated” as president on Friday, which also happens to be Friday the 13th.

One user laughingly quipped, “shouldn’t he be getting ready for his reinstatement?”

— Tom Canavan (@TomCanavan8) August 13, 2021

— Vicki Snowflake (@GlassRiverJewel) August 13, 2021

— Benny the snitch (@Bennythesnitch) August 13, 2021

— John Hook (@ChiVoltage66) August 13, 2021

Past claims have suggested that Trump would retake the Oval Office during the inauguration of US President Joe Biden, and when that didn’t happen, the date of March 4 was chosen. Now, it’s anyone’s guess on what date may emerge next.

But not all were part of the "no" team, a few people did admit that they missed the ol' president, with one saying, "I have missed you from the getgo."