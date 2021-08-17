Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe and Can Stay in Country

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Afghans who cooperated with the United States and other NATO countries can stay in Afghanistan as their safety will be guaranteed, Taliban* spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Tuesday.

"We guarantee the safety of all those who have worked with the United States and its allies, as translators or in other positions. Given their talents and skills, we do not want them to leave the country, we want them to serve their homeland," Mujahid said during a press conference.

The Taliban do not intend to settle scores with their rivals, an act of general pardon has been issued, Mujahid added.

The movement also stated it aims to create an inclusive new government in Afghanistan

"They will decide what laws to present to the people, the future government will deal with this with the participation of the entire nation ...we are actually working on forming a government right now, I want to assure you", the spokesman told the press.

According to him, the Taliban pledged to respect the religious beliefs and spiritual values of all Afghans.

The spokesman also said that the movement "pledges to provide women of the country with all the rights granted to them by the Sharia and the law," adding that the Taliban "appreciates the role of women" in the society.