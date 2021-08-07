'Your Time is Up': Rose McGowan Rips Co-Star Alyssa Milano, Andrew Cuomo and Joe Biden

The star of Scream and Charmed is an outspoken activist against sexual abuse and sexual harassment. In 2017 it was revealed that she was one of the victims of prominent Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of sexual assault, including one count of rape in the third degree.

Hollywood actress Rose McGowan posted a statement on Twitter in which she attacked several people, including US President Joe Biden. The post came in response to a recent story on the co-founder of Time’s Up, a charity which raises money to help victims of sexual assault. Earlier this week, NY Attorney General Letitia James released a report which said that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, a claim he vehemently denies.

Among other things, the report stated that Tina Tchen, co-founder of Time’s Up, helped Cuomo’s advisers write a public letter in which the politician smeared the credibility of one of his accusers. Like Cuomo, Tchen dismissed the allegation against her.

Rose McGowan previously accused Time’s Up and the MeToo movement of profiting off sexual abuse victims and attacked her Charmed co-star Alyssa Milano for being reportedly complicit with Hollywood abusers. She repeated her accusation in the new post.

"Remember when Hollywood actresses & paid off activists wore stupid black dresses at the Oscars? That was sponsored by Time's Up, who were meant to help abuse victims I told the world they are a lie 3+ years ago. I was mocked & harassed by so many who want to believe the illusion. Wake up. Hard truths are inconvenient & uncomfortable. So what, suck it up."

She went on to write: "Alyssa's statement at the time was gaslighting in full effect. She said of my truth telling ‘Hurt people hurt people.’ No, Alyssa, it's lizard people like you, SDK Knickerbocker, Gov Cuomo, the Pres, Tina Chen who hurt people. Your time is up. Exit stage left.”

This is not the first time that McGowan mentioned president Joe Biden, who has faced accusations of sexual harassment and sexual assault. Last spring she called the Democratic party a “cult” and described members of the party as "monsters" following accusations against Biden.

Back then Biden's former aide Tara Reade claimed he sexually assaulted her in 1993.

"There was no exchange, really, he just had me up against the wall," she said to podcast host Katie Halper in March 2020. "I remember it happened all at once... his hands were on me and underneath my clothes. I remember him saying, first, as he was doing it 'Do you want to go somewhere else?' and then him saying to me, when I pulled away... he said 'Come on man, I heard you liked me'. That phrase stayed with me", Reade said in a 2020 interview.

She filed a criminal complaint against the politician, alleging that he penetrated her with his fingers. Police did not look into the matter. Despite these accusations, the Democrat received support from high-profile female members of the Democratic Party such as Hillary Clinton and Elizabeth Warren.