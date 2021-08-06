Register
    Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa speaks to media as protesters rally for impeachment of New York Governor Andrew Cuomo outside his Manhattan offices in New York City, New York, U.S., August 4, 2021.

    Cuomo Lawyers Say Harassment Charges Plot to Remove Him, Ask for Case Transcripts

    © REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
    US
    NEW YORK (Sputnik) - Lawyers for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said there was a plot to drive him from office with unverified accusations of sexual harassment and called for transcripts of witness interviews in the case to be released so that the facts could be fully determined.

    "In our legal system, both sides are heard and given access to the evidence, but here, instead of acting as independent fact-finders, the investigators acted as prosecutors, judge and jury," Rita Glavin, one of Cuomo’s lawyers, told a media briefing on Friday. "There has been no open-minded fact-finding here in this case. This investigation was conducted in a manner to support a predetermined narrative."

    On Tuesday, New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced that the investigation into allegations against Cuomo concluded he harassed at least 11 colleagues in violation of state and federal law. The investigation also revealed that he and a senior aide attempted to retaliate against the victims.

    Since, President Joe Biden, a long-time political ally of Cuomo, has led a growing number of lawmakers and officials in the ruling Democratic party calling on the governor to resign.

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in New York, Tuesday, July 6, 2021
    © AP Photo / Seth Wenig
    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in New York, Tuesday, July 6, 2021

    The New York State Assembly has told Cuomo’s lawyers to provide evidence they may have in his favor in the impeachment proceedings scheduled to begin next week against the governor.

    Paul Fisherman, a fellow counsel for Cuomo, told Friday’s media briefing that the Attorney General's chambers did not provide the Cuomo legal team an advance draft of its finding to verify or rebut, prior to publicizing the outcome of the investigation.

    While that in itself was unusual, more surprising was the absence of full interview transcripts that allow unbiased scrutiny of what witnesses had said or were asked and the context of their responses, he said.

    NEW YORK, NY - JULY 01: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on July 1, 2020 in New York City. The governor expressed alarm at Director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci's recent prediction that there could be 100,000 new Covid-19 cases per day and provided a number of updates related to an increase of states where out-of-state visitors will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
    © AFP 2021 / BYRON SMITH
    Kissing, Groping & Retaliation: Key Findings From the Sexual Harassment Report on Andrew Cuomo
    "No one was given a transcript of the interviews, not even the witnesses, to verify what they said,'' Fisherman added.

    Cuomo denies any allegation of wrongdoing and has refused to resign.

    On Friday, Cuomo's lawyers contested the timing, venue and detail in the allegations against their client, whom they said was being vilified for normal, everyday interactions, including with his former executive assistant.

    Glavin said the governor deserves to be treated fairly like anybody else in the United States accused of something.

    "He is 63 years old. He has spent 40 years in public life. And for him to, all of a sudden, be accused of a sexual assault of an executive assistant that he really doesn't know doesn't pass muster," she said.

    A Marist poll released this week showed that nearly two-thirds of New York State residents wanted Cuomo to step down.
    resignation, transcripts, plot, New York, governor, Andrew Cuomo, lawyers
