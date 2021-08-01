Register
12:29 GMT01 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    BDSM

    Ex-Manager of Soros' Fund Accused of Beating and Raping Women During BDSM Sessions in Sex Dungeon

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107002/95/1070029572_0:95:1200:770_1200x675_80_0_0_677c8ffff4458903ebe0f3f13e2542d9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108011083501443-ex-manager-of-soros-fund-accused-of-beating-and-raping-women-during-bdsm-sessions-in-sex-dungeon/

    Howard Rubin graduated from Lafayette College with a degree in chemical engineering, but instead of working in this specialty he went to Las Vegas to become a card counter. Reports say he earned thousands of dollars there, which he used for his education at Harvard. After getting an MBA, he focused on Wall Street and worked at the Salomon Brothers.

    A "nice" and "nebbish Jewish guy" – this is how a trader at Soros Fund Management described his former colleague Howard Rubin, who has been accused of abuse by several women. According to the New York Post, citing court documents seen by the newspaper, the financier raped them in a sex dungeon inside his luxurious penthouse in New York City.

    ​During one of his BDSM sessions, Rubin allegedly beat a woman’s breast so badly that "her right implant flipped", legal documents show. The injury was reportedly so severe that the woman’s plastic surgeon refused to operate on her.

    Another woman claimed that during a session, the Wall Streeter told her: "I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter". After that he reportedly forcefully penetrated her.

    The lawsuit also states that Rubin got one plaintiff "addicted to drugs". The court papers mention several women - Mia Raquel Lytell and Amy Moore, both described as Playboy Playmates, as well as Stephanie Caldwell and Emma Hopper, both of whom are models. According to the New York Post, four other women have joined the lawsuit against Rubin.

    Rubin's Response

    The financier, who was one of the highest-ranking managers at Soros Fund Management, has categorically denied the accusations. According to a motion filed by Rubin’s lawyer, the women signed a non-disclosure agreement that said they had given their consent to violent sex with the risk of injury. Violation of the agreement carried penalties of up to $500,000, while each woman was reportedly paid $5,000 for one BDSM session.

    Court papers show that the Wall Streeter had sent text messages to one of the women in order to ascertain that she understood that a BDSM session would be very painful.

    "Do u [know] what you are in for? It’s total BDSM. Most girls love it and come back for more. But I just like to be up front about everything", reads the text, as per the court papers.

    An insider, who spoke with the New York Post, dismissed claims that Rubin got one woman addicted to drugs. The source said that the financier possibly gave her painkillers during sessions. “If they had [other] drugs, they were provided by people other than Howie”, the insider said.

    According to attorney John Balestriere, who represents the alleged victims of the financier, the women believed that Rubin would play some "mild fetish games" with them and "perhaps take photos". None of them were expected to be restrained and "to be actually beaten". When the women "screamed or protested" during the BDSM sessions, "Rubin would simply become more violent", court papers say. The lawsuit also says the women were given little time to review the non-disclosure agreement.

    Howard Rubin’s case somewhat resembles that of another financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Like the latter, Rubin has been accused of abuse by several women in the past, but the cases were settled. The financier’s wife, with whom he lived for 36 years, filed for a divorce earlier this month.

    Tags:
    BDSM, sexual abuse, battery, Wall Street, rape
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse