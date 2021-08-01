Ex-Manager of Soros' Fund Accused of Beating and Raping Women During BDSM Sessions in Sex Dungeon

Howard Rubin graduated from Lafayette College with a degree in chemical engineering, but instead of working in this specialty he went to Las Vegas to become a card counter. Reports say he earned thousands of dollars there, which he used for his education at Harvard. After getting an MBA, he focused on Wall Street and worked at the Salomon Brothers.

A "nice" and "nebbish Jewish guy" – this is how a trader at Soros Fund Management described his former colleague Howard Rubin, who has been accused of abuse by several women. According to the New York Post, citing court documents seen by the newspaper, the financier raped them in a sex dungeon inside his luxurious penthouse in New York City.

​During one of his BDSM sessions, Rubin allegedly beat a woman’s breast so badly that "her right implant flipped", legal documents show. The injury was reportedly so severe that the woman’s plastic surgeon refused to operate on her.

Another woman claimed that during a session, the Wall Streeter told her: "I’m going to rape you like I rape my daughter". After that he reportedly forcefully penetrated her.

The lawsuit also states that Rubin got one plaintiff "addicted to drugs". The court papers mention several women - Mia Raquel Lytell and Amy Moore, both described as Playboy Playmates, as well as Stephanie Caldwell and Emma Hopper, both of whom are models. According to the New York Post, four other women have joined the lawsuit against Rubin.

Rubin's Response

The financier, who was one of the highest-ranking managers at Soros Fund Management, has categorically denied the accusations. According to a motion filed by Rubin’s lawyer, the women signed a non-disclosure agreement that said they had given their consent to violent sex with the risk of injury. Violation of the agreement carried penalties of up to $500,000, while each woman was reportedly paid $5,000 for one BDSM session.

Court papers show that the Wall Streeter had sent text messages to one of the women in order to ascertain that she understood that a BDSM session would be very painful.

"Do u [know] what you are in for? It’s total BDSM. Most girls love it and come back for more. But I just like to be up front about everything", reads the text, as per the court papers.

An insider, who spoke with the New York Post, dismissed claims that Rubin got one woman addicted to drugs. The source said that the financier possibly gave her painkillers during sessions. “If they had [other] drugs, they were provided by people other than Howie”, the insider said.

According to attorney John Balestriere, who represents the alleged victims of the financier, the women believed that Rubin would play some "mild fetish games" with them and "perhaps take photos". None of them were expected to be restrained and "to be actually beaten". When the women "screamed or protested" during the BDSM sessions, "Rubin would simply become more violent", court papers say. The lawsuit also says the women were given little time to review the non-disclosure agreement.

Howard Rubin’s case somewhat resembles that of another financier, Jeffrey Epstein. Like the latter, Rubin has been accused of abuse by several women in the past, but the cases were settled. The financier’s wife, with whom he lived for 36 years, filed for a divorce earlier this month.