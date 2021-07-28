Register
08:49 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Audrey Strauss, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office, at a news conference announcing charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein in New York City, New York, 2 July 2020

    Alleged Epstein Victim to Publish Memoir Ahead of Maxwell Trial, Hopes to See 'Minds, Laws Changed'

    © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
    Society
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1b/1083252373_0:0:3088:1737_1200x675_80_0_0_adaaa8b1e0ad3107802c11dad25dd538.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/society/202107281083476045-alleged-epstein-victim-to-publish-memoir-ahead-of-maxwell-trial-hopes-to-see-minds-laws-changed/

    Sarah Ransome, who alleged that socialite Ghislane Maxwell recruited her as a masseuse for Jeffrey Epstein, but was later threatened into having sex with the billionaire sex offender, settled a lawsuit with both in 2018.

    Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of the late convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his purported “pimp” Ghislaine Maxwell has a memoir coming out this autumn, ahead of the disgraced socialite’s trial set for November.

    Ransome's “Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back” is scheduled to be released on 17 November. The granddaughter of Lord Gordon Macpherson, second baron of Drumochter, claims she was 22 when she met Jeffrey Epstein in 2006.

    A student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan who had just arrived in New York from Scotland, Sarah Ransome says she was approached at the time by a young woman at a nightclub, who introduced her to Epstein as a possible benefactor. Soon she was flown to his private island in the Caribbean, where she found herself trapped without a passport and “imprisoned by a web of co-conspirators on an island”.

    Jeffrey Epstein's private Little St. James island in US Virgin Islands
    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Navin75
    Jeffrey Epstein's private Little St. James island in US Virgin Islands

    Maxwell purportedly oversaw and trained recruiters for the sex offender, who “repeatedly raped her”. According to Ransome, the tycoon’s alleged “pimp” helped conceal the abuse from law enforcement.

    In an interview in 2019, Ransome described attempting to flee from the late tycoon’s retreat by swimming several miles to the island of St Thomas.

    “I had been raped three times that day. A shark would have been my best friend at that point,” she said.

    In a civil lawsuit she described Ghislaine Maxwell as the “highest-ranking employee” of Epstein’s alleged sex trafficking network.

    In a statement released by HarperOne, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, on Tuesday, when announcing the book, Ransome said:

    “Though my own story is centred on sexual abuse, all trauma lives in the body. It changes the shape of one’s soul.” She continued:

    "By sharing my testimony — by using my book as a platform to start an evocative conversation, among all readers, and particularly among women — I hope to see both minds and laws changed… More than anything, I want to encourage a culture in which women, even if they haven’t led the perfect lives, even if they’re not proud of every one of their choices, still feel the right to stand in their truth. That, in these years, is what I’m still learning to do.”

    Victim of ‘Sex Trafficking’

    Ransome, who had charged that Epstein and British socialite Ghislane Maxwell trafficked her between 2006 and 2007, settled a lawsuit with the two in 2018.

    She said the abuse happened in New York at the same time Epstein’s team of attorneys, including Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, were negotiating with federal prosecutors investigating the billionaire hedge fund manager in Florida for a trafficking scheme purportedly involving underage girls.

    Ghislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York
    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    Ghislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York

    According to a report in the Daily News, Ransome alleged in the court proceedings that Epstein had “directed” her to have sex with Dershowitz – something that the lawyer vehemently denied.

    “I can say that we are very pleased with the settlement. It will provide (Ransome) with economic security. While it was long overdue, it provides as much vindication and justice as money can provide for a victim of sex trafficking,” stated Ransome’s attorney, David Boies, at the time.

    Ghislaine Maxwell, in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since last July and awaiting a trial scheduled for November, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sex trafficking minors, among other things. She faces up to 35 years in prison.

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.
    © AP Photo / Chris Ison
    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    Jeffrey Epstein was accused of setting up a criminal network for the sexual exploitation of girls, including minors. The pedophile millionaire, known to be a confidante of the powerful elite, including US Presidents Bill Clinton and Donald Trump, was arrested in New York in July, 2019.

    A month later, as he awaited a sex trafficking trial, he died at a federal Manhattan prison under suspicious circumstances, with his demise officially pronounced a suicide.

    Related:

    Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Paedo Island’ Still Protected by Armed Security Guards, Claims Blogger
    Convicted Fraudster Claims Jeffrey Epstein Linked to Israeli Intelligence
    Jeffrey Epstein’s 'Pimp' Ghislaine Maxwell Denied Bail, Refused Hearing on 'Horrific' Jail Condition
    Jeffrey Epstein Could've Been Used as 'Sleeper Agent' Equivalent by 'Israeli Leaders,' Journo Claims
    Tags:
    sex trafficking ring, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse