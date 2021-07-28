Register
17:27 GMT28 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Domestic violence

    'I'll Be Your Sexual Freak': FBI Agents Harassing Colleagues, Abusing Minors & Boozing While on Duty

    © CC0
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106239/18/1062391885_0:101:1920:1181_1200x675_80_0_0_e36140470ebce8f67d161033442400cd.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107281083479476-ill-be-your-sexual-freak-fbi-agents-harassing-colleagues-abusing-minors--boozing-while-on-duty/

    Several senior FBI agents remain unpunished for sexually harassing their subordinates, groping female agents, blackmailing them into sexual encounters, and drinking while on duty. Some FBI employees have even gone further by physically attacking their family members and abusing minors under 13 years old, reports indicate.

    On 22 July, a report by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz exposed an unnamed FBI assistant director's inappropriate relationship with a subordinate, which "interfered with the ability of other FBI employees to complete their work."

    However, the case nailed by IG Horowitz is just the tip of the iceberg, according to investigative journalist John Solomon, who recently listed a series of sexual misconduct episodes engulfing the bureau.

    One of the cases was an alleged extramarital affair between two "Russia collusion" investigators, namely married counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and FBI lawyer Lisa Page. Their apparently romantic relations came under the spotlight in 2017 when messages they exchanged before and after the 2016 election were scrutinised. In their communications Strzok and Page lambasted Donald Trump and spoke about some mysterious "insurance policy" allegedly targeting the GOP presidential hopeful.

    Speaking to The Daily Beast in December 2019, Page dubbed her affair with Strzok "the most wrong thing I’ve ever done in my life." And still the ex-FBI lawyer fell short of offering an apology to "the woman who really [was] a victim in this mess, Strzok’s wife," The Philadelphia Inquirer remarked.

    Peter Strzok and Lisa Page
    © Photo : Youtube/SML News
    Peter Strzok and Lisa Page

    Abuses by Senior FBI Agents Usually Go Unpunished

    Meanwhile, in December 2020, the Associated Press shed light on a bunch of sexual harassment cases in the FBI. One involved an assistant FBI director who retired after he was accused of drunkenly groping a female subordinate in a stairwell. Another concerned a senior FBI official who left after sexually harassing eight employees. A third high-ranking bureau agent retired after it turned out that he blackmailed a young employee into sexual encounters.

    ​All in all, AP identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years. What's more, the media outlet found that each of the accused FBI officials seemed to have avoided discipline being "quietly transferred or retired" and kept their "full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims against them." Some of AP's reported incidents were later picked by IG Horowitz for further investigation. In April 2021, the inspector general confirmed the media outlet's findings in his report.

    ​But that is not all. In January 2021, IG Horowitz disclosed that an FBI assistant special agent in charge (ASAC) was engaged in unwanted physical sexual contacts with three other agency employees, made offensive sexual comments to his colleagues, and consumed and provided alcohol to subordinates and visitors in a federal building while on duty.

    In March, the bureau agreed to pay a $1.2 million settlement to a current high-ranking female FBI agent who filed a lawsuit against the agency. The lawsuit alleged that a squad of male agents subjected her to sexual harassment and after she reported it they retaliated against her.

    In June, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Karen Veltri filed a lawsuit against US Attorney General Merrick Garland as head of the agency. The lawsuit alleges that she was sexually harassed by two supervisors who retaliated against her once she complained about the misconduct to several oversight bodies.

    According to the document, Veltri tried to solve the issue within her division, asking one of her two supervisors, Special Agent Robert Bennett, to help her when the other one, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Francis Cucinotta, started making inappropriate sexual comments to her.

    However, instead of supporting his subordinate Bennett also started harassing Veltri. In particular, he sent her a text message reading "My Dick pic!!!!!" on her bureau-issued cell phone with "a photograph with a rainbow-coloured dildo between his legs," according to the suit. He also texted her numerous messages containing obscene language, as well as pics of booze and arms he owned.
    Badge on a FBI agent
    © CC0
    Badge on a FBI agent

    Abusing Minors, Choking a Wife

    Also in June, a Louisiana FBI agent was arrested by the state's Police Bureau of Investigations Special Victims Unit over sexual misconduct against juveniles under the age of 13. According to KLFY, in February 2021, the DoJ, OIG, and State Police received a complaint with regard to the agent's alleged sexual abuse of minors and adult victims across several jurisdictions in Louisiana. The incidents occurred as far back as 2016.

    ​On top of this, on 18 July Special Agent Richard J. Trask, an FBI employee at the centre of a probe into the kidnapping plot against Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, was arrested for allegedly smashing his wife's head on a nightstand and choking her after a dispute about a swingers event they had attended earlier that night. According to the full affidavit of probable clause cited by Detroit News, Trask's wife had bloody lacerations to the right side of her head, "blood all over chest, clothing arms and hand," and "severe" bruising to her neck and throat. The argent was charged with aggravated domestic violence and assault by strangulation.

    ​On the surface, however, the bureau continues to say that it "maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward sexual harassment" and other sorts of violence and abuses.

    The instances indicating the erosion of morals at the FBI have emerged as the US federal agency is being increasingly accused by US conservative observers of either overlooking or even instigating the 1/6 Capitol breach, partisanship, warrantless spying, predawn raids of J6 suspects and interrogation without an attorney. Earlier the agency came under criticism from IG Horowitz for FISA abuses during the Trump-Russia investigation with an FBI lawyer being convicted on a felony false-statement charge

    Related:

    Man Charged for Storming US Capitol After Match on Dating App Reported Him to FBI
    FBI Chief's Assistant Reportedly Heckled Over Underreported 'Romantic Relationship With Subordinate'
    House Hearing on Capitol Attack Charges Rioters With Attempted ‘Coup’, Doesn’t Mention FBI Role
    Tags:
    domestic violence, Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, sex abuse, Minors, harrassment, sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, FBI, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse