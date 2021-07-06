Register
20:19 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Demonstrators protest outside US Capitol Building in Washington to contest the certification of the 2020 presidential election results by the US Congress, 6 January 2021

    'Domestic Terrorists' or 'Political Prisoners'? FBI on 9/11-Style Hunting Spree for January Sixers

    © Sputnik / Artur Gabdrakhmanov
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/07/1081683992_0:148:1281:868_1200x675_80_0_0_b35b9af7c023ea0d0c21526d576e8c62.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107061083321129-domestic-terrorists-or-political-prisoners-fbi-on-911-style-hunting-spree-for-january-sixers/

    The FBI has been engaged in a manhunt for January Sixers, having arrested over 500 suspects involved in the 6 January DC breach. However, the FBI's methods, rationale and conduct have triggered concerns among conservative observers who regard 6J detainees as no less than "political prisoners."

    On 24 June, Attorney General Merrick B. Garland issued a statement concerning the ongoing investigation into the 6 January attack on the Capitol. According to the attorney general, the Department of Justice has reached several benchmarks, including the crossing of the threshold of 500 arrests and the 100th arrest of "a defendant on charges of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer."

    "I could not be more proud of the extraordinary effort by investigators and prosecutors to hold accountable those who engaged in criminal acts that day," AG Garland stated. "Particular credit goes to those serving as prosecutors and agents in Washington, DC, as well as those in FBI field offices and US Attorney’s Offices across the country, and with the Department’s National Security Division."

    The bureau's manhunt for "domestic terrorists" continues: between 23 June and 1 July at least 17 people were arrested from Florida to California. However, conservative observers and GOP lawmakers argue that there is nothing to be proud of, as many of those arrested could hardly be called "extremists," while they have also been harassed, intimidated and subjected to apparent human rights violations.

    Earlier last month, Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Rick Scott (R-Fla.) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) sent a letter to AG Garland citing concerns about the handling of the 6 January probe. The lawmakers asked, in particular, as to how many people who may have committed crimes associated with the Capitol breach were arrested by law enforcement using pre-dawn raids and SWAT teams; how many of the 6 January defendants are incarcerated; how many of them were placed in solitary confinement and for how long; and how many of those detained have been released on bail.

    Empty chairs are arranged for social distancing, ahead of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks on voting rights, inside the Great Hall at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2021.
    © REUTERS / POOL
    Empty chairs are arranged for social distancing, ahead of U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s remarks on voting rights, inside the Great Hall at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, U.S., June 11, 2021.

    US 'Domestic Terrorists'

    There is no smoke without fire and the concerns of the Republican congressmen have certain grounds, according to Julie Kelly, a political commentator, author and senior contributor to American Greatness (AG), who has been monitoring and studying cases of 6 January defendants for several months.

    One of the FBI's "big catches" was 69-year old Lois Lynn McNicoll, a Los Angeles County public employee who was arrested on 28 June. According to Kelly, the FBI tracked her down at work and interviewed her without an attorney present.

    "So, what did this alleged domestic terrorist do?" the AG commentator asked in her 1 July op-ed. "A little before 3:00 pm on 6 January, McNicoll entered the Capitol building through an open door. Surveillance video captured by the US Capitol Police security system… shows McNicoll taking a few photos inside the building. After being ushered out of the building by police, she exited the complex about 30 minutes later."

    Earlier, on 24 June, the FBI arrested a Florida pastor and his son for their alleged involvement in the January 6 protest. The son, Casey Cusick, was handcuffed in front of his three-year-old daughter, video footage obtained by American Greatness shows. Cusick’s father, James, the founder and pastor of a church in Melbourne, Florida, also was arrested. Neither of the Cusicks was accused of violent crimes related to the DC incident, according to the media outlet.

    ​"Just talked to a J6 defendant spouse," Kelly tweeted on 1 July, citing another case. "20 FBI agents raided their house at 9:30pm on a Sunday. Arrested defendant in front of 4-year-old. Agents asked her about their political affiliation, who they voted for, views on immigration and the wall. Asked what news they watched. Whether the defendant followed Q or was a member of the Oath Keepers or Three Percenters… No lawyer present."

    On 4 July, Dinesh D'Souza, an American-Indian conservative commentator, interviewed Joseph Bolanos, a 69-year-old New Yorker and former Red Cross volunteer who was raided in February 2021 by the FBI anti-terrorism task force.

    ​The old man was handcuffed and detained for three hours just because a tipster falsely linked him with the January 6 protesters who entered the US Capitol. D'Souza drew attention to the fact that the FBI somehow managed to convince the district judge, Gabriel W. Gorenstein, that they had probable cause to get a warrant to ransack Bolanos' home.

    "The big mystery is… how could the FBI do so much, I mean double teams, raids… on a word of one person on a tip line?" Bolanos asked. "That almost seems bizarre simply because had they checked my geolocation on my phones they would have realised right away where I was at 1 o'clock, where I was near the Capitol but not at the breach. And they never checked that."   
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. Congress is set to hear from former security officials about what went wrong at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. That's when when a violent mob laid siege to the Capitol and interrupted the counting of electoral votes. Three of the four testifying Tuesday resigned under pressure immediately after the attack, including the former head of the Capitol Police.

    January Sixers Behind Bars

    But that is not all. There are a number of detainees who are being held behind bars with no possibility of bail although they do not have criminal records and are not accused of violent crimes, according to conservative observers. One of them is Jacob Chansley, commonly known as the "QAnon Shaman."

    Chansley has been in federal custody for over 150 days awaiting trial on six criminal charges, including "violent entry." It was reported that the man has mental problems which were documented as far back as 2006 when Chansley served in the US military. Chansley's attorney insists that his client needs mental health services. He has repeatedly asked the judge overseeing the case to release the defendant before the trial.

    ​However, a federal prosecutor argues that "the time is 'not ripe' yet to revisit whether Chansley should be detained until the psychiatric evaluation is completed," Reuters reported on 1 July, adding that the defendant is undergoing a mental health evaluation by the US Bureau of Prisons. 

    ​For comparison's sake, another 6 January rioter, John Earle Sullivan, the founder of Insurgence USA racial justice group, who had been arrested prior to his participation in the breach, was released by the court in January 2021 on strict pre-trial conditions and wasn't jailed in February after violating them.

    Richard Barnett, 60, who was photographed with his feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk, had spent almost four months in solitary confinement being refused bail even though he has no criminal record and wasn't charged with violent crimes apart from "violent entry". Eventually, his lawyer, Joseph McBride, managed to secure his pretrial release. Currently, Barnett is under house arrest in Gravette, Arkansas.

    The New York Post's Miranda Devine quoted Barnett complaining about the inhumane conditions in the DC prison where he was held along with other January Sixers. The journalist highlights that "lawyers haven’t exactly been flocking to defend Trump voters charged in the Capitol riot."

    "It’s an unpopular cause, and likely to lead to an attorney being shunned by colleagues or worse, and the defendants for the most part can’t afford to pay legal fees," she wrote on 27 June.

    According to the Post, prosecutors offered Barnett seven years in jail in exchange for a guilty plea, which the 60-year old rejected.

    Meanwhile, Barnett's lawyer, Joseph McBride highlights that 6 January defendants are actually "political prisoners."

    "We are charged with every possible offense and held in the DC jail on solitary [sic] confinement and treated inhumanely," reads an email by Jonathan Mellis, a detained January Sixer, published by America Greatness on 10 June. "Solitary Confinement and beatings. That is our reality. When will the inhumane treatment end? I just want to let everyone know the reality of how we are treated in this place. Left wing rioters are not even held in jail. Much less subjected to the harsh and inhumane treatment my fellow Capitol rioters and I have survived so far this year."

    Related:

    What if Capitol Riots & QAnon Were FBI's Handiwork to Entrap Trump Supporters, Journo Wonders
    Pelosi Introduces Resolution to Establish Select Committee to Investigate Capitol Riot
    US House Approves Resolution to Create Committee to Probe January 6 Capitol Unrest
    Tags:
    Political Prisoners, Investigation, Merrick Garland, DOJ, FBI, QAnon, protest, Capitol Hill, Capitol Police, US Capitol, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Charles, Prince of Wales, kisses his bride, Lady Diana, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when they appeared before a huge crowd, on 29 July 1981, after their wedding in St Paul's Cathedral.
    Time to Pucker Up! Most Iconic Smooches of All Time on International Kissing Day
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse