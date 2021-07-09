Register
12:51 GMT09 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Youtube logo

    YouTube 'Going off the Rails' as Algorithm Reportedly 'Pushes Hateful Content, Misinformation'

    © CC BY-SA 2.0 / Rego Korosi
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107091083346620-youtube-going-off-the-rails-as-algorithm-reportedly-pushes-hateful-content-misinformation/

    The largest-ever crowdsourced investigation into YouTube’s algorithm, launched by the Mozilla Foundation, spanning a period from July 2020 to May 2021, flagged 3,362 regrettable videos, coming from 91 countries, and revealed what it sees as a major source of the problem.

    Google-owned YouTube is not only miserably failing to live up to the company's stated intention to limit the spread of hateful diatribes and misinformation. The world’s second-most visited website has been found complicit in pushing the afore-mentioned “disturbing” video content via its recommendation algorithm, states a report by the Mozilla Foundation, published on 7 July.

    From conspiracy theories about the 9/11 terror attacks on the US and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, to promotion of so-called “white supremacy” and inappropriate “children's” cartoons, YouTube’s algorithm has been implicated in driving some 71 percent of its violent content, according to the research.

    ​The nonprofit found that a majority of problematic videos were recommended by the video-sharing platform's algorithm. Social media platforms like YouTube have vehemently rejected a clamour to share information about their algorithms, citing user privacy.

    However, to address the growing body of evidence suggesting that social media's recommendation algorithms amplify the spread of misinformation and violent content, in 2020 Mozilla empowered users to take part in a crowdsourced study.

    The nonprofit launched RegretsReporter, a browser extension and research project, to probe the extent to which YouTube’s algorithm can drive users toward more extreme content.

    37,380 YouTube users were enlisted, volunteering data about the so-called "regrettable experiences” they have had on YouTube, flagging 3,362 videos, originating from 91 countries, between July 2020 and May 2021.

    YouTube Logo
    © CC0 / Pixabay
    YouTube Logo

    According to the report, after the data was studied by Mozilla, three main findings were determined.

    Firstly, the discovered most frequent “regret” categories were misinformation, violent or graphic content, hate speech, and spam/scams.

    Secondly, the search recommendation algorithm was singled out as the principal problem, with over 70 percent of the reports flagging videos recommended to volunteers by YouTube’s automatic recommendation system.

    Finally, non-English speakers were deemed the most affected, as the rate of YouTube Regrets was 60 percent higher in countries that do not use English as a primary language. Countries such as Brazil, Germany and France were particularly high on the list, showed the study.

    Covid-19 pandemic-related issues were prevalently flagged in non-English languages.

    “YouTube’s algorithm is working in amplifying some really harmful content and is putting people down disturbing pathways. It really shows that its recommendation algorithm is not even functioning to support its own platform policies, it's actually going off the rails,” said Brandi Geurkink, the foundation's senior manager of advocacy, was cited by Politico as saying.

    Seeking to go further than just “diagnosing” the principal problem, Mozilla sought to offer recommendations as guidance for YouTube and other internet platforms. This included enabling researchers to audit recommendation systems, with platforms urged to publish information about how the recommendation systems work.

    Furthermore, policymakers are called upon to require YouTube to create tools enabling independent scrutiny of their recommendation algorithms.

    In response to the report, a YouTube spokesperson said:

    "The goal of our recommendation system is to connect viewers with content they love and on any given day, more than 200 million videos are recommended on the homepage alone." It was added that YouTube "constantly" seeks to improve users' experience and has launched 30 different changes to reduce recommendations of harmful content in the last year.

    Related:

    Mozilla and Creative Commons Unveil $100M Plan to Build ‘Healthy Internet’ Without Ads
    Brazilian Parliament to Contact Facebook, YouTube Over Bolsonaro's COVID-19 Statements
    Trump Says Suing Big Tech Because It 'Teamed up With Gov't' to Censor Free Speech of Americans
    YouTube to Place Ads on More Videos, Withhold Taxes From Creators Starting 1 June
    Tags:
    white supremacy, coronavirus, COVID-19, 9/11, 9/11, YouTube channel, YouTube, search algorithms, algorithms, Mozilla, Mozilla
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Hottest Time of the Year: Miami Swim Week Kicks Off in Florida
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse