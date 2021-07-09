Covid Claims 4 Million Lives Worldwide

Guests:
Misty Winston - Political activist, organizer and podcast host| UK Approval to Hear US Appeal of Julian Assange
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik News analyst and host of The Backstory| Erik Prince Tries to Start Weapons Manufacturing in Ukraine.
In the first hour, Jamarl and Shane discussed the “Defund the Police” movement and how New York chose stability with their mayoral candidate selection.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by Misty Winston for a discussion on Julian Assange, how he became a symbolic criminal, and how the US is trying to get him back on their land.
In the third hour, we were joined by Lee Stranahan for a discussion on Erik Prince and his reported attempt to set up a personal military compound in Ukraine.
We also update you on this situation with COVID-19 worldwide.
