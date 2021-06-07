Logan or Floyd? Netizens Tense as YouTuber Paul and Boxing Legend Mayweather Set to Fight

Fighting enthusiasts, YouTube fans, and other netizens gathered on Sunday on social media to place bets on the forthcoming fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather - and, as always, ended up divided.
The anticipated stand-off has been semi-scandalous so far, since Paul, a YouTuber and internet entertainer, boasted that Sunday will mark the day when he will "beat Floyd Mayweather" - a boxing icon who has never lost a professional fight.
Before the fight, Paul bullied Mayweather several times, garnering supporters who enjoyed his sass, but also drawing hate online from those dedicated to the boxing legend and his professional experience.
Netizens placed their bets, discussed the chances of both fighters and rolled out some memes.
imagine if Logan Paul knocks out Mayweather tonight🤯— timthetatman👑 (@timthetatman) June 6, 2021
my gut is telling me logan paul is gonna win but my brain is telling me floyd mayweather is gonna win 🧐— Zach (@zachclayton) June 6, 2021
There are people who really think Floyd Mayweather will lose to Logan Paul— Ultra Methodz (@Methodz) June 6, 2021
literally praying on logan paul downfall— ☣︎ (@1pinkfridayy) June 6, 2021
Logan Paul vs mayweather domingo, 6 de junio del 2021 pic.twitter.com/dixTEOD3bp— Pity (campeón de la liga 🏆❤️🖤) (@Jero0_) June 7, 2021
Instead of arguing and fighting, some decided that the fight is corrupt and all the hype is just for the money.
The Mayweather-Paul fight is for 50$.— Only Three Variables ✭ (@All_Cake88) June 6, 2021
Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather after hugging for 8 rounds and fooling us all:#MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/uVx9R8ANTN
Some pretended they didn't care about the fight, but we all know the truth.
“idc about mayweather vs logan paul”— Cloud9ineDreams🌻 (@Cloud9ineDreams) June 7, 2021
also me: pic.twitter.com/QOipvtWNtW
The fight between Paul and Mayweather will place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night, a month after a scandalous snatch of Mayweather's hat by Paul's brother, Jake, that the YouTuber turned into a merchandise campaign "Gotha Hat".
