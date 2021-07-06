Register
12:40 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2000 file photo, British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, driven by Britain's Prince Andrew leaves the wedding of a former girlfriend of the prince, Aurelia Cecil, at the Parish Church of St Michael in Compton Chamberlayne near Salisbury, England. The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

    Trump Feared Maxwell's Arrest Might Mire Him in Epstein Scandal, Mulled Pardoning Her, Book Claims

    © AP Photo / Chris Ison
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 93
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107977/99/1079779951_0:53:1944:1147_1200x675_80_0_0_214c093893d80ac80bbffb0535db0c08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107061083318066-trump-feared-maxwells-arrest-might-mire-him-in-epstein-scandal-mulled-pardoning-her-book-claims/

    The circumstances surrounding the suicide of the main culprit in the sex trafficking case, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, sparked speculations that he might, in fact, have been murdered over allegedly being ready to expose his numerous rich and prominent friends as clients of the sex ring.

    Donald Trump grew concerned with the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell at the end of his presidential term, fearing she might somehow embroil him in the scandal related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, a new book by Michael Wolff claims.

    "Has she said anything about me? Is she going to talk? Will she roll on anybody?", Wolff claims Trump said at the time.

    Wolff's book, "Landslide", describing the last months of the Trump administration, claims that POTUS tried to downplay his connection to Epstein, whom he knew from well before his presidency and whom he called a "terrific guy" back in 2002.

    "He's a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side", Trump described him at the time, later stressing that he still "was not a fan" of the guy.

    Trump's interest in Maxwell's case emerged at the very end of his presidency, just as POTUS was assembling the last list of presidential pardons, the book claims. The Republican president considered including Maxwell, who pleaded not guilty to charges of helping Epstein run his sex trafficking ring, on the list, Wolff claims. In the end, however, she didn't receive a pardon.

    Epstein Scandal

    Epstein, a financier, who was arrested in 2019 on charges of organising the sex trafficking of underage girls, was on good terms with many prominent people, politicians, and businessmen, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former POTUS Bill Clinton, then-real estate mogul Donald Trump, and British royal Prince Andrew. All of them denied using Epstein's sex trafficking services.

    Still, some were unable to escape flak from the Epstein scandal, with Prince Andrew suffering damage to his public image after the emergence of a photo with one of Epstein's purported victims, and ties to the investor reportedly costing Bill Gates his marriage.

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates looks on during a panel discussion on Meeting the Millennium Development Goals, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Friday, 29 January 2010
    © AP Photo / Michel Euler
    Gates' Divorce Prompts Scrutiny of His Past, Ties With Epstein & Clinton Foundation, Analyst Says

    Epstein, however, did not survive to face his accusers, taking his own life in prison. His death was tinged by dubious circumstances, such as being recently taken off suicide watch, not being monitored by the guards as often as he was supposed to, and camera recordings of his cell entrance being corrupted. These inconsistencies and the fact that Epstein had a lot of influential friends led to the emergence of a conspiracy theory saying he was in fact assassinated to be silenced and not testify against his clients. The coroners studying his body ruled that he died by suicide and that there was no foul play.

    Related:

    Epstein-Maxwell Relationship Reportedly Started Years Earlier Than Previously Thought
    US Judge Approves Epstein Jail Guards' Plea Deal With Prosecutors
    Gates' Divorce Prompts Scrutiny of His Past, Ties With Epstein & Clinton Foundation, Analyst Says
    Maxwell’s Answers to 'Highly Intrusive Question' About Epstein May Be Used in Court – Ruling
    Maxwell Lawyers 'Hopeful' Cosby Release Might See Epstein 'Madam's' Sex Trafficking Charges Dropped
    Ghislaine Maxwell was 'Brainwashed' by Epstein and is Herself a Victim, Claims UK Aristocrat
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse