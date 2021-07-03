Register
13:03 GMT03 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Ghislaine Maxwell appears via video link during her arraignment hearing where she was denied bail for her role aiding Jeffrey Epstein to recruit and eventually abuse teenage girls, in Manhattan Federal Court, in the Manhattan borough of New York City, 14 July 2020 in this courtroom sketch

    Ghislaine Maxwell's Links to Clintons Could Be Exposed as Judge Rules to Unleash Bombshell Docs

    © REUTERS / JANE ROSENBERG
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082172730_0:36:2730:1572_1200x675_80_0_0_1b2936bf5b538c82e2b0813ac7b161fe.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107031083299425-ghislaine-maxwells-links-to-clintons-to-be-exposed-as-judge-rules-to-unleash-bombshell-docs/

    Bill and Hillary Clinton’ ties to disgraced financial mogul Jeffrey Epstein and his ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell have been intensely scrutinised by the media, over claims that the former president visited the financier’s luxurious private island in the midst of his sex trafficking saga.

    New York District Judge Loretta Preska ruled on Thursday that Ghislaine Maxwell’s personal financial records, showing her dealings with US President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, should be unleashed to the public.

    The documents stem from a 2015 defamation lawsuit brought by Epstein’s most vocal sex trafficking accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. The suit was settled under seal in June 2017. But Giuffre, who says Epstein and Maxwell forced her to have sex with British royal Prince Andrew on at least three occasions, was long pushing for the records to be released.

    It was speculated that the documents from the 2015 civil case could implicate other people close to Epstein and his alleged sex trafficking scheme.

    Any Money From the Clintons?

    The legal team for the alleged former “sex slave” demanded that Maxwell provide all of the tax returns and balance sheets for companies she controlled, including TerraMar Project, a self-described environmental non-profit organisation, in the hope that they would help to reach a settlement.

    According to court filings cited by the Telegraph, it was demanded that Maxwell show “any source of funding for the TerraMar Project or any other not-for-profit entities with which you are associated, including but not limited to, funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation (a/k/a William J. Clinton Foundation, a/k/a/ the Bill, Hilary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation), and the Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative”.

    Ghislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York
    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    Ghislaine Maxwell, center, appears in Manhattan Federal court flanked by her attorneys, Bobbi C. Sternheim, left, and Jeff Paugliuca, right, and a US Marshal, rear, during her arraignment on a superceding indictment, Friday, April 23, 2021, in New York

    These records are expected to be released in the coming weeks, the Telegraph believes. According to the TerraMat Project’s tax returns, the company received $196,000 in public support between 2013 and 2017. It also paid out more than $600,000 in expenses, which even required loans from its founder and president Maxwell.

    ‘Not the Job of Court’ to Keep Maxwell Out of Tabloids

    The British socialite’s legal team has struggled to keep the records sealed, saying that their publication would hamper Maxwell’s chances for a fair trial over media scrutiny, but Judge Preska remained unconvinced. She argued on Thursday that it was “not the job of the court to police press coverage”.

    "Tabloid fodder doesn't diminish the importance of materials that could reasonably affect the court's decision on a motion,” Judge Preska stated.

    Last week, the court ruled that US prosecutors may use Maxwell’s depositions from 2016 that were given as a part of the same defamation lawsuit, despite the fact that they contained very intimate information about the publishing heiress.

    Lawyers tried to block prosecutors from using the depositions in Maxwell’s upcoming criminal trial in November. They said that the publishing heiress agreed to answer “highly intrusive questions” about Epstein in the first place only under promise that they would be kept secret. But the request to keep records out of criminal trial was rejected in the end.

    Maxwell is currently in a Brooklyn jail awaiting trial on six felony counts on sex trafficking charges and two counts of perjury. Her close pal and alleged associate Jeffrey Epstein died in prison in August 2019 before his trial on sex trafficking charges had begun.  

    What DO THE Clintons Have to Do With Epstein and Maxwell?

    Epstein’s relations with the world’s most influential families, including the Clintons and Trumps, have been under increased scrutiny following a string of sex trafficking and abuse accusations he had faced from dozens of women that put him behind bars.

    In 2011, Giuffre claimed that Bill Clinton had visited Epstein’s private island Little St. James –  the alleged epicentre of all the sex trafficking drama – with herself and “two young girls” at one point, while Maxwell accompanied them on the trip.

    Maxwell said in her 2016 testimony that these claims were “100 percent flat out total fabrication and lie”.

    "Again, Virginia is absolutely totally lying,” she told the court. "This is the subject of defamation about Virginia and the lies she has told and one of lies she told was that President Clinton was on the island where I was present.”

    The socialite, however, admitted that she and Clinton flew on Epstein’s private plane (something also revealed by the flight logs), known as “Lolita Express”, but could not say whether the former president and her ex-boyfriend were friends.

    Photos showing Maxwell next to Clinton on the board of the ill-fated plane were making rounds on social media in the light of sex trafficking allegations. Another one, from 1993, showed Maxwell and Epstein posing next to President Clinton upon their visit to the White House, shortly after the financier sent money for the Oval Office refurbishment, according to reports.

    No wrongdoings have been suggested on the part of Clinton or his foundation, but to add to the scrutiny, a bizarre oil portrait showing Bill Clinton wearing a blue dress has been discovered in the late financier’s Manhattan townhouse.

    This has raised more questions than answers about the state of their relationship.

    Tags:
    Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French fans gather before a match on 23 June 2021, taking a baguette with them, of course.
    What Do Football Fans Eat During EURO-2020?
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse