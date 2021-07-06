Register
11:36 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A demonstrator marches, holding a Black Lives Matter flag, during the sixth night of protests over the shooting death of Daunte Wright by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota on April 16, 2021

    How US Teachers Union-Backed Critical Race Theory Increasingly Becoming 'QAnon for the Left'

    © AFP 2021 / CHANDAN KHANNA
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/04/1083076672_0:121:3073:1849_1200x675_80_0_0_5973c8811fb6acbdfe285b031d7ddec6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107061083318009-how-us-teachers-union-backed-critical-race-theory-increasingly-becoming-qanon-for-the-left/

    The National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in the US representing 3 million public school employees in all 50 states, has thrown its weight behind critical race theory (CRT) pledging to hire staff to "fight back" against those who oppose these ideas and practices.

    The NEA's newly adopted resolution argues that it is "reasonable and appropriate" to include CRT in K-12 curriculum and vows to provide a study that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, capitalism, anthropocentrism, and "other forms of power and oppression". The move came as about 26 American states have either introduced bills or taken steps to ban critical race theory from their schools.

    "Critical race theory as a standalone theory, for me, is a form of pseudoscience", says Dr Paul C. Mocombe, professor of philosophy and sociology and president of the Mocombeian Foundation, Inc. "That is to say, its insistence, coming out of critical legal studies, on highlighting the institutional forms of racism for a radical liberalism that integrates the black American into the fabric of the American social structure is a black bourgeois political project that negates scientific objectivity".

    CRT originated in the 1960s and 1970s and is based on the premise that race is not a natural and biologically grounded feature but a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of colour. According to CRT, US laws and legal institutions are "inherently racist" and function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and non-whites, most notably African Americans.

    "On balance, no, I don't think CRT or what we're calling CRT 'should' be taught in schools", says Christopher J. Ferguson, an American psychologist who serves as a professor and co-chair of psychology at Stetson University in Florida. "At the same time, I'm not sure 'bannings' are the right way to fix the issue. This is all very ideological and people are not talking to each other very effectively".

    The bronze sculpture representing the Goddess of Masonry on the base of the statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, is seen with red paint, after protestors toppled Pike statue's and set on fire early Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Washington. It comes on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis
    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    The bronze sculpture representing the Goddess of Masonry on the base of the statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, is seen with red paint, after protestors toppled Pike statue's and set on fire early Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Washington. It comes on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

    'CRT is Too Focused on Race & Misinforms Youth'

    There are two main issues with CRT, according to Ferguson. The first is that in many respects this theory is not backed by empirical data or uses fallacious arguments.

    For instance, the ongoing 1619 Project – part of the CRT agenda – which was launched in August 2019 by The New York Times Magazine to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery has been widely criticised for historical inaccuracies, Ferguson notes. According to him, "there are legitimate concerns that CRT would be taught in such a way as to misinform rather than inform youth".

    "In August of 1619, a ship appeared on this horizon, near Point Comfort, a coastal port in the English colony of Virginia", the 1619 Project's website reads. "It carried more than 20 enslaved Africans, who were sold to the colonists. No aspect of the country that would be formed here has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed".

    Yet, conservative scholars argue that there was no United States of America before 4 July 1776 but "thirteen British colonies in North America, some two-and-a-half million subjects of a distant king". According to them, it was the Declaration of Independence and its humanistic principles adopted by the Second Continental Congress in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on 4 July 1776, that paved the way to the abolition of slavery in 1865.

    This image shows an 1876 engraving titled Declaration of Independence, July 4th, 1776 made available by the Library of Congress. On that day, the Continental Congress formally endorsed the Declaration of Independence.
    © AP Photo / J. Trumbull, W.L. Ormsby
    This image shows an 1876 engraving titled "Declaration of Independence, July 4th, 1776" made available by the Library of Congress. On that day, the Continental Congress formally endorsed the Declaration of Independence.

    The second issue with CRT is that many of the practices associated with CRT are too focused on race and other identity issues, Ferguson highlights, explaining that CRT is encouraging people to define their identity by race, shaming white children – as well as Asians, Jews, and any people of colour who oppose the theory as "multiracial whiteness" – asking children to rank themselves according to privilege, implying minority children are doomed not to succeed, and mimicking segregation with "racial affinity groups".

    "There are good psychological reasons that such a catastrophising will have negative impacts on kids", the psychologist underscores. "We need more data on how prevalent these practices are and what their impact is, but we certainly shouldn't be implementing them without this data".

    What is worse is that CRT has become a doctrine resembling nothing more than "QAnon for the left", according to him: "It's more akin to quasi-religious revivalism than it is to any science or historically based theory or, for that matter, the civil rights movement of the 1960s", the psychologist believes.

    U.S. President Donald Trump is seen tapping the screen on a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2020
    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    U.S. President Donald Trump is seen tapping the screen on a mobile phone during a roundtable discussion on the reopening of small businesses in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2020

    "1776 Project" Versus "1619 Project"

    Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly lambasted CRT as a "malign ideology". In September 2020, he banned the federal government and its contractors from instructing their employees to follow CRT tenets. In addition, the ex-president established the Advisory 1776 Commission in order to "enable a rising generation to understand the history and principles of the founding of the United States in 1776 and to strive to form a more perfect Union".

    Nevertheless, once Joe Biden assumed office on 20 January 2021, he dissolved the 1776 Commission and rescinded Trump's executive order restricting CRT training. The Biden administration opened the door to CRT specifically lauding the 1619 Project as an example of content to be included in the K-12 curriculum.

    Republican lawmakers and state authorities fought back. As of 29 June, 26 states have moved to prohibit teaching critical race theory or limit how teachers can discuss the issue, with nine states having already enacted the bans either through legislation or other avenues, according to an Education Week analysis.

    In May 2021, a new conservative PAC, called the "1776 Project" called upon supporters to help "overturn any teaching of the 1619 project or critical race theory", and "bring back patriotism and pride" in American history.

    "States do have pretty wide latitude to implement pedagogy", says Christopher J. Ferguson. "Some bannings may not survive the First Amendment Challenge, though I suspect much of that could be fixed with more careful language. Those that target universities certainly violate academic freedom, however. In a more rational world, I think the ideal would be for states to set very clear, open, transparent guidelines for what is included in pedagogy".
    A demonstrator holds up a Black Lives Matter sign during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 6, 2020
    © AP Photo / BRENDAN MCDERMID
    A demonstrator holds up a "Black Lives Matter" sign during a protest over the death of a Black man, Daniel Prude, after police put a spit hood over his head during an arrest on March 23, in Rochester, New York, U.S. September 6, 2020

    'NEA Declares War on Parents'

    The NEA has an annual budget of $350 million and a wide network of local entities making it one of the most influential unions in the country. This has prompted concerns among conservative observers, with Christopher Rufo of the Manhattan Institute raising the alarm on Twitter that the NEA "[has] declared war on parents who oppose critical race theory" and is seeking to implement the "divisive" ideology nationwide.

    According to a recent YouGov survey, a majority of Americans (58 percent) hold a negative view of critical race theory, including 72 percent of independents who believe teaching it in schools is "bad for America". Only 38 percent of US respondents said they viewed CRT favourably.

    ​The National Education Association has since called for joining Black Lives Matter (BLM) on 14 October 2021 to commemorate the 48th birthday of George Floyd, an African American who died in police custody in May 2020. The latter's death prompted a series nationwide protests in the US which claimed the lives of at least 25 Americans. On 15 October, the NEA plans to hold another "day of action" to commemorate Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice, and other African Americans murdered by law enforcemet.

    Related:

    Is the Critical Race Theory Instigating Racism in America?
    Florida Ban on Critical Race Theory Shows Right-Wing “Panic” — Journalist
    Former US VP Mike Pence Blasts Biden Admin, Democrats, Cancel Culture, Critical Race Theory
    Trump Accuses 'Woke' US Generals of Focusing on Critical Race Theory Rather Than Tackling 'Enemies'
    Tags:
    union, teachers, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, critical race theory, racism, Black Lives Matter, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse