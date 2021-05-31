Register
19:31 GMT31 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The bronze sculpture representing the Goddess of Masonry on the base of the statue of a Confederate general, Albert Pike, is seen with red paint, after protestors toppled Pike statue's and set on fire early Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Washington. It comes on Juneteenth, the day marking the end of slavery in the United States, amid continuing anti-racism demonstrations following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis

    Is the Critical Race Theory Instigating Racism in America?

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/01/1080035514_0:199:3072:1927_1200x675_80_0_0_767856c52ef6dc923c5ba0c9b2137157.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105311083043171-is-the-critical-race-theory-instigating-racism-in-america/

    Last week, Andrew Gutmann, the father of a student at a New York City private, wrote an op-ed for The Hill, lamenting "the explosive adoption of critical race theory" throughout the United States. What's behind the problem and why does it trigger so much controversy in the country?

    Critical race theory (CRT) is increasingly influencing the nation's education, according to Andrew Gutmann, a father from New York whose open letter to the Brearley School went viral last month. He refers to thousands of letters from parents expressing devastation over their kids, some as young as five years old, being taught to feel guilty solely because of their skin colour. Arguing that an "anti-racist" education stokes division in American society, Gutmann notes that it's not only conservatives raising the alarm about the CRT but also self-described Democrats and liberals.

    How It All Began

    CRT is an intellectual movement which originated in the 1960s and 1970s and based on the premise that race is not a natural and biologically grounded feature but a socially constructed category used to oppress and exploit people of colour.

    According to CRT, the law and legal institutions in the United States are "inherently racist" and function to create and maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and non-whites, most notably African Americans.

    Over the past decades the theory has proliferated from academia to school systems, government structures, media, and the corporate world, gaining momentum during last summer's 2020 George Floyd protests.

    Prior to this, in August 2019, The New York Times Magazine launched "The 1619 Project" commemorating the 400th anniversary of the beginning of American slavery, claiming that "no aspect of the [United States] has been untouched by the years of slavery that followed."
    In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    In this Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as Nevada business leaders talk at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, in Las Vegas.

    Former President Donald Trump repeatedly lambasted CRT as "malign ideology." In September 2020 he banned the federal government and its contractors and subcontractors from instructing their employees to follow CRT tenets based on "systemic racism," "white privilege," and "white fragility." Simultaneously, in an apparent response to the 1619 project, the ex-president established the 1776 Commission to support patriotic education.

    On 18 January 2021, the Commission issued the 1776 Report calling for an "accurate, honest, unifying, inspiring, and ennobling" narrative about America's past and drawing attention to the fact that the date of the US' true founding was 1776 – not 1619 as critical race theorists say.

    However, just two days later, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to dissolve the 1776 Commission. In addition, the new Oval Office occupant rescinded Trump's executive order restricting CRT training.

    On 19 April 2021, the Biden administration proposed new priority criteria for a $5.3 million American History and Civics Education grant, including materials for K-12 schools, citing the "1619 Project" and critical race theorist Ibram X. Kendi's ideas as examples of content to be taught.  

    U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
    © AP Photo / TOM BRENNER
    U.S. President Joe Biden signs executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

    Critical Race Theory in US Schools

    While Biden Executive Order 13985 calls for overcoming "exacerbated inequities" and "systemic racism," CRT does not help much to achieve these objectives as it promotes "new racism" instead of the old one, argue conservative scholars.

    "[CRT-inspired programmes] being instituted down to the third grade, where they’re telling third-grade children that because of the colour of their skin, they are oppressors, meaning that because of the colour of their skin, they’re bad," Thomas Lindsay, a distinguished senior fellow of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, told The Epoch Times on 28 May. "That used to be called racism. And unfortunately, critical race theory is the new racism."
    US school bus (file photo).
    © CC BY 2.0 / Bruno Girin
    US school bus (file photo).

    In some cases CRT reaches the ultimate stage of absurdity, conservative observers say, citing, in particular, the case of a mixed-race boy who filed a lawsuit against a public charter school in Las Vegas Nevada over discrimination on the basis of race. Due his light skin and green eyes, the mixed-race schoolboy was identified as a "white oppressor" in a critical race theory class and forced to "unlearn" his Judeo-Christian beliefs.  

    The theory also influences other subjects in the curriculum: in April, Virginia parents and school board members raised concerns about the Virginia Department of Education's (VDOE) plan to lower learning standards for maths, to give black, brown, and Latino students a leg up.

    However, it is not the only state pushing the initiative as California and Oregon were spotted advertising an "Equitable Maths" tool kit which lambasts "harmful" and "racist" practices such as focusing on getting the "right" answer; requiring students to "show their work"; and valuing independent practice over teamwork or collaboration.
    A Coca-Cola truck
    © CC0
    A Coca-Cola truck

    Employees Instructed to 'Try to be Less White'

    Big corporations and government institutions appear to have been increasingly employing the critical race theory too. In February 2021, an alleged Coca Cola whistleblower released images allegedly showing the company's training on how to be "less white."

    "In the US and other Western nations, white people are socialised to feel that they are inherently superior because they are white," one of the slides said, adding: "Try to be less white."

    Earlier, in October 2020, over 200 CEOs from companies like Microsoft, Walmart, and JPMorgan unveiled a plan to combat racial injustice and inequity: "Racial disparities impact each step of a person's life, limiting one's ability to access resources, grow wealth and pass-on assets to one's family and community," the Business Roundtable's Racial Equity & Justice webpage claims.

    The CEOs' strategy was focused on six key areas: health, education, finance, employment, housing, and the justice system. According to Business Insider, the initiative came in the aftermath of then President Trump's CRT ban.

    The same month, Christopher F. Rufo, a contributing editor of City Journal, described a series of "diversity trainings" for the US Treasury Department and federal financial agencies which was centred on the problem of "white supremacy" and "white privilege." The trainer, Howard Ross, particularly instructed managers to conduct "listening sessions" in which black employees could speak about their experience, while white employees were instructed to "sit in the discomfort" and not "fill the silence with [their] own thoughts and feelings."

    "Trump is right. Training sessions for government employees amounted to political indoctrination," insisted Rufo in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal.

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a COVID-19 testing site, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, outside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. First responders and people over 65 years-old began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday during a trial run of the site which will open to seniors at a later date. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
    GOP Strikes Back

    Following Biden's win, a number of GOP governors have taken steps to crack down on critical race theory in schools and government institutions. Though the bills do not specifically name CRT, they are targeting the theory's wide-discussed claims, such as that "an individual, by virtue of his or her race or sex, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously."

    Governors of Tennessee, Idaho, Arkansas, and Oklahoma have already inked anti-CRT bills into laws, while in Texas, Arizona, and Iowa, similar pieces of legislation are due to be signed by their governors, according to The Epoch Times.

    Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is also seeking to restrict CRT from civic curricular: "There is no room in classrooms for things like critical race theory," DeSantis said earlier this month unveiling a system of bonuses for teachers who get credentialed in teaching civics.

    Similarly, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is pushing to bar CRT from the state's universities.

    Republican lawmakers also contribute to the effort: Thus, Tennessee Rep. John Ragan has introduced a bill targeting critical race theory tenets in the state's schools, citing "complaints from constituents across the state."

    "Do we really want to make skin colour the defining feature of America, or do we want to return to the colourblind dreams of our storied civil rights leaders, and to the true inclusiveness for which they preached?" writes New Yorker Andrew Gutmann in his op-ed for The Hill. "I know where I stand on these questions. But what do you say, America?"

    Related:

    Psaki Dodges Question if Biden Accepts Blame for Policies He Calls 'Systemic Racism’, Irking Tweeps
    Denials of Systemic US Racism Unite Both Branches of Establishment
    Chicago Mayor Accused of 'Anti-White Racism' After Prioritizing Journalists of Color for Interviews
    Tags:
    Ron DeSantis, GOP, Republicans, diversity, racism, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cast member JoJo Hamner from the Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas show receives the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas, Nevada. The club partnered with the Southern Nevada Health District to offer vaccine shots to staff, entertainers, patrons, and the public. Those receiving their choice of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Johnson & Johnson shots received a gift package with an estimated value of USD 5,000, including free dances from a vaccinated entertainer, the club's platinum membership card, limousine service, and tickets to Sexxy After Dark by Jennifer Romas.
    From Strip Club to Sports Stadium: Most Unconventional COVID Vaccination Sites Across the Globe
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse