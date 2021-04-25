Register
21:21 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US school bus (file photo).

    Segregation's Legacy? Virginia to Overhaul Math Curriculum in K-12 for Racial Equity's Sake

    © CC BY 2.0 / Bruno Girin
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    2 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106935/99/1069359973_0:67:1280:787_1200x675_80_0_0_39ca30b7a3159e3ce723f0857017d46b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202104251082720680-segregations-legacy-virginia-to-overhaul-math-curriculum-in-k-12-for-racial-equitys-sake/

    The US system of mathematics education is unjust and originating in segregation and other forms of institutional systems of oppression, say equity activists offering to "dismantle racism" in math instruction and lower learning standards so that black, brown and Latino students may leg up. But will it work?

    The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) is considering revamping the K-12 math curriculum statewide over the next few years in a bid to "improve equity in mathematics learning opportunities."

    "[A]s currently planned, this initiative will eliminate all math acceleration prior to 11th grade," Loudoun County School Board Member Ian Serotkin wrote on Facebook earlier this week. "All 6th graders will take Foundational Concepts 6. All 7th graders will take Foundational Concepts 7. All 10th graders will take Essential Concepts 10. Only in 11th and 12th grade is there any opportunity for choice in higher math courses."

    VDOE's official site specifies that the new Virginia Mathematics Pathways Initiative (VMPI) will require feedback from many different stakeholders across the Commonwealth, citing the upcoming the Mathematics Standards of Learning revisions in 2023.

    ​"Possible piloting of high school level mathematics courses prior to full implementation is now being considered," it says. "This Initiative will establish an innovative direction for mathematics education in Virginia that will benefit all students."

    During a December 2020 webinar dedicated to VMPI, VDOE mathematics coordinator Tina Mazzacane quoted a chart indicating that the majority of Asian and White students considerably surpass the average test pass rate for math, while Hispanics, Blacks, "economically disadvantaged" students and those with disabilities lag behind.

    "[T]he VMPI really seeks to increase opportunities and remove barriers for learning math so that every student can have that opportunity to achieve in their education and toward their career goals," Mazzacane emphasised.

    ​VMPI to Stunt Growth & Progression

    Although VMPI's "desired goals" appears noble as it is aimed at "encourage[ing] students to see themselves as knowers and doers of mathematics" a number of parents have voiced growing concern over the department of education plans.

    Speaking to Fox News on Thursday a Virginia resident suggested that the changes would "lower standards for all students in the name of equity."

    "These changes will have a profound impact on students who excel in STEM-related curriculum, weakening our country’s ability to compete in a global marketplace for years to come," the parent warned.

    "This is critical race theory in action and parents should be outraged," echoed Ian Prior, a Loudoun parent and former Trump administration official, quoted by Fox News.

    Speaking to The Federalist, Mike Allers, delegate candidate for Virginia’s 50th House District, suggested that, instead of giving black and brown students a necessary leg up, the courses will have an opposite effect.

    "The racial achievement gap in schools will never be closed if higher opportunities are not provided for all students, while at the same time pushing common core and mediocrity," Allers said. "As long as Common Core and curriculum like it is pushed, civics isn’t taught at younger ages, and economic concepts aren’t introduced earlier, real actual non-political equity will not be achieved."

    Furthermore, VDOE's assumption that children of colour cannot reach advanced classes in math appears to be racist at its core, according to a delegate candidate who bemoaned the department's attempt to stunt "natural growth, choice and progression for students."

    ​'Unjust System of Mathematics Education'

    Virginia is not the only state pushing the initiative: the National Council of Supervisors of Mathematics (NCSM) and TODOS are actively promoting the similar approach.

    Their paper, titled "Mathematics education through the lens of social justice: acknowledgment, actions, and accountability", addresses "disparities in learning opportunities and outcomes in mathematics education based on race, class, culture, language, and gender," and calls for "transformative change."

    "There must be acknowledgment of the unjust system of mathematics education, its legacy in segregation and other forms of institutional systems of oppression, and the hard work needed to change it," the document reads. "The actions taken must be driven by commitments to re-frame, re-conceptualize, intervene, and transform mathematics education policies and practices that do not serve to promote fair and equitable mathematics teaching and learning."

    California's department of education is reportedly considering implementing an "Equitable Math" tool kit which warns that "white supremacy culture infiltrates math classrooms in everyday teacher actions."

    ​The tool kit insists that these actions "perpetuate educational harm on Black, Latinx, and multilingual students, denying them full access to the world of mathematics."

    Among the aforementioned "harmful" and "racist" practices are: the focus is on getting the "right" answer; requiring students to "show their work"; and valuing independent practice over teamwork or collaboration. The Oregon Department of Education (ODE) was spotted advertising the same tool kit in February 2021 as part of teacher training.

    Speaking to Fox News earlier this month, Lori Meyers, co-founder of Educators for Quality and Equality, a California-based group, stated that they "ask that the state provide [...] a mathematics framework that reflects sound, research-based practices over political ideology."

    "[W]e are deeply concerned about the draft 2021 CA Mathematics Framework, which contains discriminatory and divisive content that will impede us from accomplishing these important goals in math instruction," an Educators for Quality and Equality letter to state leaders reads.

    Related:

    Pete Buttigieg Claims Racism Has Been 'Physically Built Into' US Highways
    Psaki Dodges Question if Biden Accepts Blame for Policies He Calls 'Systemic Racism’, Irking Tweeps
    Biden Reportedly Keeping Watchful Eye on Derek Chauvin Trial, Fearful of New Racial Tensions
    Tags:
    Public Schools, education, Virginia, math, racism, race, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse