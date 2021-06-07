Register
19:06 GMT07 June 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this March 15, 2014 file photo, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice gestures while speaking at the California Republican Party 2014 Spring Convention in Burlingame, Calif

    Condoleezza Rice Says it Was 'Mistake' to Dismiss Wuhan 'Lab Leak' Theory Too Quickly

    © AP Photo / Ben Margot
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/07/1083094360_0:0:2958:1663_1200x675_80_0_0_a39cf9d90eda44a97c84e301e9188fc1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202106071083094426-condoleezza-rice-says-it-was-mistake-to-dismiss-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-too-quickly/

    A highly-anticipated World Health Organisation (WHO) report on the origins of the COVID pandemic earlier concluded that it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus escaped a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan – a scenario peddled by many.

    US Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice believes that the hypothesis suggesting the coronavirus could have originated from Wuhan’s Institute of Virology was rejected by the world too quickly.

    Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” the prominent Republican who now heads the Hoover Institution said it was a “mistake” by US officials not to raise the issue “enough” with WHO at the start of the pandemic.  

    "There was too much of a tendency early on to dismiss this possibility of a laboratory leak, and I think there was a lot, and I think the press bears some responsibility for this," Rice said in the interview. "'Well, it had to be animal-to-human transmission. These were conspiracy theories about a laboratory leak. And in fact, some of the evidence was right in front of our faces."

    © REUTERS / THOMAS PETER
    Scientists Claim COVID-19 Was Man-Made in Lab and 'Retro-Engineered' to Hide Origin
    The George W. Bush-era official also hailed “incredibly appropriate” measures by former President Donald Trump, who in January 2020 moved to restrict travel from China – the first country to be heavily hit by the COVID crisis. Trump faced a major backlash for his decision that many dubbed xenophobic and racist.

    The former US president also long suggested that the virus may have originated from the Wuhan lab, while calling on China to "pay the price" for many deaths worldwide.

    Rice agrees that the “lab leak” theory may indeed hold water.

    “When we knew that there were patients back in November that had suspicious symptoms, maybe that was a time to start asking tough questions,” she said, in reference to The Wall Street Journal’s earlier report on the issue.

    She also urged the Biden administration to get “a little bit more aggressive with the Chinese” in search for answers.

    Despite conclusions from WHO that it was “extremely unlikely” that the COVID pandemic started in the lab, Biden has now ordered intelligence officials to “redouble” the probe into the virus’ possible origins and whether the Wuhan Institute of Virology, that's studying different types of SARS, has anything to do with the crisis.

    Tags:
    Wuhan, coronavirus, COVID-19, Condoleezza Rice, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Boys pray on bunk beds in a dormitory at the Bishop Horden Memorial School, a residential school in the indigenous Cree community of Moose Factory, Ontario, Canada in 1950.
    Looking Back at Canada's Indigenous Residential Schools
    Filibuster Death
    Filibuster Death
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse