Register
11:01 GMT25 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this photo taken Aug. 26, 2019 and released by the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Boyer, 435th Air Expeditionary Wing photojournalist, salutes the flag during a ceremony signifying the change from tactical to enduring operations at Camp Simba, Manda Bay, Kenya

    ‘Our Country is Being Destroyed’: Trump Blasts Biden Admin as ‘Disaster’ Bound to ‘Get Worse'

    © AP Photo / Staff Sgt. Lexie West
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/05/1081661548_0:86:3072:1814_1200x675_80_0_0_c138edd7054fb4c3753dc2e694483303.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105251082990293-our-country-is-being-destroyed-trump-blasts-biden-admin-as-disaster-bound-to-get-worse/

    Donald Trump was kicked off major social media services in the wake of the 6 January Capitol riots, after he was blamed for inciting violence which left four protesters and one police officer dead. The ex-POTUS has since been resorting to his new "communications" website to weigh in on President Biden’s handling of the southern border crisis.

    Former President Donald Trump has pilloried the administration of his successor Joe Biden as a “disaster” in his latest blog post.

    Trump's comments about Joe Biden came as part of an announcement signalling an update to his social media platform. The ex-POTUS aimed a barrage of criticism at Biden while making an announcement pertaining to an update of his communication platform, “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump”.

    “I have been doing very limited media so the American public could see just how big of a disaster the Biden Administration has been, and I was right. Inflation, the Border Crisis, our forgotten Military, war in the Middle East, all as a result of Biden’s mistakes,” wrote Trump.
    Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S. April 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / GO NAKAMURA
    Asylum-seeking migrants' families wait to be transported by the U.S. Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico, in Roma, Texas, U.S. April 17, 2021.

    Since taking office, Biden has reversed several tough Trump-era immigration policies that have resulted in a tremendous migrant surge, drawing a torrent of criticism from Republicans.

    His handling of the situation on the US southern border, which the White House repeatedly called a "vital human challenge" has been denounced by critics as generating a "migration crisis".

    As he lambasted the policy decisions taken by the Democratic President since taking office on 20 January 2021, he wrote:

    “Our Country is being destroyed. Watch, it’s only going to get worse!”

    Trump also wielded some statistics to prove his point that Biden was “of no interest to anybody”.

    US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021.
    © AFP 2021 / MELINA MARA
    US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 28, 2021.

    According to the 45th POTUS, statistics from Joe Biden’s Joint Address to Congress last month showed that “21 million less people” watched it, as compared to the audience that Trump’s own speech gathered four years earlier.

    “Also, Biden’s ratings have killed the Radical Left Fake News Cable Channels… MSNBC and CNN have plummeted in the ratings… MSNBC doesn’t have a show in the top 10 of all cable news programs, and CNN doesn’t even have a show in the top 100. They should have embraced and endorsed ‘Trump’—their ratings would have been at new highs!” wrote Trump.

    As for his own popularity and whether the GOP want him to run for office again in 2024, Trump cited pollster, John McLaughlin, as claiming “73 percent of all Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024 and Republican primary voters would support him 82 percent-13 percent.”

    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo
    © REUTERS / JIM BOURG
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S, January 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jim Bourg/File Photo

    Donald Trump has so far failed to offer any explicit plans regarding a run for the White House in 2024, but has teased the possibility on several occasions.

    Trump also refuted an earlier Washington Post report that claimed his statements via the new communication platform were shared on average fewer than 2000 times each.

    As he teased plans for a new social media platform, “It will happen soon. Stay tuned!', he said his current blog posts had attracted 36.7 million views over the past month.

    Trump has been posting statements on his communication platform as a substitute for social media after being permanently banned from Twitter, where he had 88 million followers, and Facebook earlier this year in the wake of the Capitol riots earlier in the year following his 2020 election loss.

    On 6 January, the “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington in Trump’s support had morphed into a riot that left several people dead and even more injured. Protesters had breached the Capitol building, disrupting a joint session of Congress that was counting electoral votes to formalize Joe Biden’s victory.

    Trump, who had repeatedly claimed the presidential election had been “stolen” from him, and “rigged”, was accused of “inciting an insurrection”, and impeached by the US House of Representatives. He was later acquitted by the US Senate.

    The former US president, who had urged supporters to oppose Joe Biden's nomination “peacefully” during the rally, denied any wrongdoing.

    Donald Trump launched his new communications platform named "From the Desk of Donald J. Trump", in early May, to publish content "straight from the desk".

    Related:

    Trump Says Arizona's AG Won't Receive GOP Votes If He Doesn't Speak on 'Election Fraud'
    'From the Desk of Donald J. Trump': Former US President Launches New Communications Platform
    Arizona Audit: Trump Slams 'Weak' & 'Stupid' Republicans for Not Talking About 2020 Vote Recount
    Donald Trump Breaks Silence on Upcoming Pentagon UFO Report
    Tags:
    GOP, Republican Party, Republicans, Republicans, Migrants, US border, Joe Biden, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Victoria de Angelis, bass guitarist for Måneskin (Italy), during the award-giving ceremony in Rotterdam. The band won top prize.
    Let's Rock: Eurovision Song Contest 2021 Final
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse