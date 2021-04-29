Register
    Maj. Lisa Jaster, center, stands in formation with other Rangers during an Army Ranger school graduation ceremony, Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in Fort Benning, Ga.

    US Will ‘Temporarily’ Deploy Elements of Army Ranger Task Force to Afghanistan

    © AP Photo / Branden Camp
    The deployment comes in the wake of the Biden administration's announcement earlier this month that the US would begin its final withdrawal from Afghanistan in May, and complete it by the anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks in September.

    The US has begun to withdraw forces from Afghanistan, and Army Rangers will be temporarily deployed in the country, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has announced.

    "Elements of an Army Ranger task force will temporarily deploy to Afghanistan to assist with the force protection of forces on the ground as we initiate the withdrawal operations," Jean-Pierre said, speaking to reporters on Thursday.

    "In the weeks and months ahead, US Central Command will continually assess force protection requirements in coordination with US forces in Afghanistan and has the flexibility to move additional capabilities into and out of Afghanistan as required," the spokeswoman added.

    The imminent Ranger deployment comes following the Pentagon's sending of B-52 bombers near Afghanistan last week to help ensure security during the withdrawal. Also last week, Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin approved the extended deployment of the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier in the Middle East, with its air assets expected to help cover withdrawing forces.

    Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed last Friday that a temporary increase in US ground forces may be possible to assist in an orderly withdrawal.

    Earlier this month, US Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie expressed concerns about the Afghan military's high levels of dependence on US assistance, and indicated that a premature pullout of US troops could endanger Kabul's ability to continue holding its territories or even cause the government to collapse. He urged Washington to continue providing the Afghan government with "some support" post-withdrawal.

    The US and its NATO allies have been at war against the Taliban in Afghanistan since late 2001, when US forces invaded the country in the aftermath of the 9/11 terror attacks, ostensibly to capture or kill Saudi-born multimillionaire and al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. The Afghan deployment eventually turned into a nation-building exercise, with the US and its allies propping up a loyal government, engaging in counterinsurgency operations against the Taliban, and training Afghan security forces to fight the militia.

    The War in Afghanistan has lasted over 19 years, claiming the lives of over 100,000 Afghan civilians and security forces personnell, up to 72,000 Taliban fighters, 3,500 coalition troops and 4,000 Western mercenaries. It has also displaced millions, both inside and outside the country, and led to a major spike in the production of opium, which has made its way to Russia and Europe, causing tens of thousands of drug addiction deaths.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

