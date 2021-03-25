Register
10:19 GMT25 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Asylum seeking migrant families from Central America line up to be transported from a make shift U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing center under the Anzalduas International Bridge after crossing the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Granjeno, Texas, U.S., March 24, 2021

    Blame Game: Biden Claims New Surge in Migrant Arrivals at US Southern Border Started Under Trump

    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    405
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/19/1082444689_0:287:3072:2015_1200x675_80_0_0_633599ef7776132cbce1e09e93b8c510.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202103251082445283-blame-game-biden-claims-new-surge-in-migrant-arrivals-at-us-southern-border-started-under-trump/

    Earlier this month, former POTUS Donald Trump lambasted US President Joe Biden over his migration policy, which, in particular, saw a move to stop construction of a US-Mexico border wall.

    US President Joe Biden has claimed that a current increase in migrant flows at the country's southern border started under the Trump administration.

    "This new surge we are dealing with now started with the last administration, but it's our responsibility to deal with it humanely and to stop what's happening", POTUS said during a meeting with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandra Mayorkas at the White House on Thursday.   

    Biden asserted that "there was a serious spike in people heading to the southern border even in the midst of that [Trump administration]… because there were serious natural disasters".

    The US president pledged that his team will work to recommit to the $700 million foreign aid programme in a bid to curb migration.

    'A Terrible Thing to See': Trump Criticises Biden's Migration Policy

    This came a few weeks after former US President Donald Trump lashed out at Biden's migration policy, arguing in a written statement that when he was president, the country's southern border was "in great shape – stronger, safer, and more secure than ever before".

    "We ended Catch-and-Release, shut down asylum fraud and crippled the vicious smugglers, drug dealers and human traffickers", the statement claimed.

    Trump also slammed Biden's decision to stop construction of a US-Mexico border wall that he said was "working magnificently" and claimed the US "is being destroyed at the southern border, a terrible thing to see!"

    Biden's border policies were earlier bashed by a spate of Republican officials and lawmakers, with Trump insisting during the annual conservative CPAC conference that the president's actions were a betrayal of core American values. Trump previously warned that "waves" of illegal immigrants might enter the US once his immigration policies were reversed.

    A U.S. Border Patrol agent processes asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors as family units sit on the sideline after about 70 migrants crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021.
    © REUTERS / ADREES LATIF
    A U.S. Border Patrol agent processes asylum-seeking unaccompanied minors as family units sit on the sideline after about 70 migrants crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico on a raft in Penitas, Texas, U.S., March 17, 2021.

    US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are currently facing an ever-increasing influx of migrants, mostly from Central America, who have attempted to illegally cross the southern US border.

    As Biden decided to allow migrant children to enter the country, nearly 3,200 adolescents are said to be held in various housing facilities on the southwestern border, waiting for formal procedures by the Department of Homeland Security.

    In January, the US president signed several executive orders, including one that aims to "restore faith" in the US immigration system and "strengthen integration and inclusion of new Americans".

    Migrants in United States Border Patrol custody file into a Border Patrol Station in El Paso, Texas, U.S. March 15, 2021
    © REUTERS / PAUL RATJE
    US on Pace to Encounter More Migrants on Southern Border Than in Last 20 Years, Homeland Security Warns
    The order scrapped the Trump administration rule making migrants ineligible for public assistance, instructing the State Department, the Justice Department, and the Department of Homeland Security to review the guidelines for becoming a US citizen.

    Shortly after signing the orders, Biden told reporters that he is not "making new law" but is "eliminating bad policy", in an apparent nod to the former US administration.

    Related:

    Over 500 Migrant Kids Yet to Be Reunited With Parents After Separation at US-Mexico Border
    Biden Administration to Explore Paths for Reunited Migrant Families to Stay in US
    Migrants Deported, Turned Away on US-Mexico Border Friday Afternoon
    Tags:
    border, migration, policy, Donald Trump, Joe Biden, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lago di Carezza, the famously beautiful alpine lake hidden in the Italian Dolomites.
    Listen to the Sounds of Nature, Immerse Yourself in Stress-Relieving Noises
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse